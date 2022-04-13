MARATHON — The Friends of Old Seven, a nonprofit volunteer board established in 2011 to lead the saving, restoration and enhancement of the Old Seven Mile Bridge, will dissolve after presenting a large financial contribution to the Marathon City Council on Tuesday, April 12.
The $18,000 contribution is from both donations to the organization as well as proceeds from the sale of T-shirts, hats and bumper stickers. The contribution is to help fund eventual restroom improvements at Sunset Park, which is adjacent to the bridge. The amount is a rough estimate after other organizational expenses are settled and will include an aluminum plaque at the park, recognizing the group’s contributions.
The nonprofit, which advocated for the bridge restoration from Marathon to Pigeon Key, assisted with securing public and private funding and fostering widespread community support for the four-year, $44 million rehabilitation of the old bridge.
The 2.2-mile span, which was originally part of Henry Flagler’s Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad completed in 1912, reopened to pedestrian use in January. The had been closed for safety reasons due to extensive corrosion and structural decay.
The project was a collaborative effort by the Florida Department of Transportation, Monroe County and the city of Marathon.
After the presentation to the council, Friends of Old Seven Board members will enjoy a ceremonial final toast at the foot of the bridge. The gathering is open to the press and select local dignitaries but not the public. A symbolic walk down the restored bridge will conclude the on-site celebration and a dinner at the Marathon Yacht Club for board members.
Marathon Mayor John Bartus, Marathon City Manager George Garrett, Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron and former Commissioner George Neugent are among those who’ve been invited to attend the dinner.
Bernard Spinrad, the long-term president of the organization, said the feeling among board members is “joy, not sadness.”
“Our mission has been accomplished,” he said. “Our movement has been instrumental in terms of economic development for the area and in helping restore the Old Seven Mile Bridge.”
The organization’s dissolution was largely expected, said Spinrad, because the board believes its mission is complete and several active members have left the Keys.
“There’s little energy to do anything further at this point,” he said. “We want to leave on a high note. To continue would be purposeless. The energy was there because of the community support and our primary goal, but we have accomplished that now and the Pigeon Key Foundation has also gotten what they wanted.”
Spinrad himself, a long-time resident of Marathon, moved to South Miami last October but is confident he’ll continue to remain connected to Keys. He added that the Friends of Old Seven was modeled in part on the High Line Foundation in New York City, which is a network of many historic preservation organizations. High Line is planning a meeting in Miami next month which Spinrad will be part of that will explore additional historic preservation efforts around the country.
The board believes that now with the city of Marathon taking the lead for the area, the project is in good hands, Spinrad said. This includes plans for the recently purchased Seven Mile Marina and the Sunset Park enhancements. With the city is taking on the lead role for further improvements, Bartus said the bridge renovation will be a magnet for tourism and enhancing Sunset Park should make for a much more complete tourism destination.