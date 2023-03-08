MARATHON — The Marathon City Council has created a $100,000 fund for local not-for-profits operating in the city.
Grant applications are being accepted for the 2022-23 fiscal year. To apply, visit ci.marathon.fl.us and look for the link in the “What’s Going On” window.
The city will also accept completed applications on paper at City Hall. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 15.
Only organizations with proof of current nonprofit status and evidence of an established record of providing cultural, educational, recreational or social services within the city will be considered.
When the application period closes, city staff and Marathon City Council will rank the applicants.
The council will make the final recommendations, as well as determine the level of funding provided to each nonprofit organization.
The council will discuss the applications at its April 11 meeting.
