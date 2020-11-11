MARATHON — Planning Director George Garrett was to be offered a three-year term as Marathon’s city manager during Tuesday evening’s council meeting, which took place after press time.
Garrett was to be offered a $160,000 salary plus benefits in a resolution to be voted on by the Marathon City Council, whichl voted 3-2 at a special call meeting Oct. 29 to approve negotiations with Garrett. Garrett concurrently is to serve as planning director.
Suggested by Councilman John Bartus, the council directed the contract to provide terms that Garrett would retain the title of planning director should he lose the confidence of the council as manager, and he would be able to resume that position if it were determined to be in the best interest of the city. The contract also says Garrett is to pursue a certified city manager designation through the International City/County Management Association. When designated a “credentialed” manager, Garrett is to receive a 5% increase in base salary.
The council will give Garrett a performance review in six months, and annually after that.
Due to the agreement, current City Manager Chuck Lindsey’s resignation now is effective Thursday, Nov. 12. Lindsey cited health reasons when he proffered his resignation in October. He had offered to stay on through December, especially if the council had chosen to perform a national search.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda, Growth Management director Doug Lewis was to report that the code department is looking to curb the numerous trash cans sitting on the side of the road long before and after normal trash pick-up days and times. The department has begun to write citations for violators that do not remedy the situation within one hour of notice.
Lewis said the city has 748 vacation rentals, and of those, 251 have registered vacation rental property managers. Only 82 of those managers list a Marathon, Duck Key or Key Colony Beach address, denoting the lion’s share of the problem with trash cans not being retrieved..
“That leaves 172 or more than 68% of the managers outside the city of Marathon,” Lewis said. “We have property managers as far away as Utah, Wisconsin and Nova Scotia. With 59 out of state and out of country property managers, that’s almost as many as are here in Marathon.”
Carlos Solis, director of public works and engineering, was to report that the bike trail on Aviation Boulevard is complete, and the city is processing the final documents to close-out the project and submit final reimbursement to the Florida Department of Transportation. At the former Quay property, boat ramp improvements are complete and the city has received positive feedback on the new layout of the system.
The department also submitted a grant application through the State Community Development Block Grant program for improvements to the Quay Property for $3.3 million. If approved, the grant would cover the cost of design and construction of the seawalls’ repair; trails; parking and other amenities that would result in a first-class amenity for the city and community.
Solis was to report that the Canal 257 restoration project was recently complete, and the Boot Key Marina project is complete as well and awaits Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement.