MARATHON — A shuffle of positions occurred at last week’s Marathon City Council meeting.
Retiring City Manager Chuck Lindsey led his final meeting, while Vice Mayor Luis Gonzalez, witnessed by his extended family, took control of the gavel as mayor and ran the two-and-a-half-hour meeting.
The city’s new vice mayor is Mark Senmartin, who in prior years served as mayor and is in his final year of his three-year council term. He is to be termed out in November 2021. Councilman John Bartus proposed each of these selections and the votes were unanimous.
Planning Director George Garrett, whose contract for city manager was approved, was home recovering from COVID-19. Garrett was offered a $160,000 salary plus benefits. Because the council could not be sure when Garrett would be able to return to city hall, council members asked Lindsey to stay on as city manager virtually through Dec. 31, as had originally been discussed, instead of changing his last day to Nov. 12.
“I’ll always be here for Marathon,” Lindsey said in agreement.
The council thanked Lindsey for his five years as manager, noting the average term of a manager is three years. Lindsey, in turn, shared the challenges and successes of Marathon during his term and thanked his family, staff, council and residents for their support.
Councilman Dan Zieg proposed that since Garrett was not able to be present that the council postpone the manager contract approval. City Attorney Steven Williams agreed it was unique to negotiate a contract with the person not present.
“We don’t have a time certain for him to return to the office,” Williams said.
Senmartin noted the contract was not binding until Garrett signed it, even if the council approved it. Then, he proposed a couple of changes to the contract such as Garrett beginning his city manager accreditation through the International City/County Management Association in January and that a vote for separation would require a supermajority vote of the council.
Zieg remained concerned about Garrett being floodplain manager, planning director and city manager all at the same time. Senmartin suggested Garrett maintain those titles until a replacement to handle planning duties can be found. That motion passed 4-1 with Councilman Steve Cook dissenting.
In other business, Senior Planner Brian Shea presented the amended development agreement between Marathon and Marlin Bay Yacht Club LLC, which requires two hearings. Applicant Ron Britton, represented by attorney Bart Smith, said he was caught off guard as nightly rentals rather than a seven-night minimum were able to be booked through Booking.com.
Zieg discovered this issue, which goes against Marathon’s transient use ordinance, and it was confirmed by the city attorney, who at the meeting also was able to book a one-night stay. Britton explained during “shoulder season,” or between peak and off-peak seasons, a three-night minimum is allowed to be booked, but the unit is to remain unavailable for the full seven days, and that he was unaware of this misunderstanding with the booking agency. The item was tabled until the Dec. 8 council meeting.
Also at meeting, the council reviewed a request by Boat Works Investments, near mile marker 49.1, for a development agreement revision for a plat and site plan approval. The request received unanimous approval. Of note was that Marathon’s code recognizes live-aboards as transient units. Bartus was on the first council that established the precedence of recognizing a marine site plan at Faro Blanco Resort about 20 years ago.
G98 Development LLC, near mile marker 47.5, is to place mobile homes on vacant land that previously had seven units. This item is to come before council again as a “final plat,” Shea said.