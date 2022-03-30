MARATHON — Imposing fiscal restraints on the U.S. Congress and term limits for Congress members will be discussed by an official for the Convention of States at the Middle Keys Republican Club meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at American Legion Post 154, 4115 Overseas Highway.
A free buffet begins at 5:45 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
“We’re excited to have Nancy Suits, COS Florida regional captain, explain how her organization is working to stop ever-increasing government spending, especially evident in these last couple of years with trillion-dollar government giveaways,” said Bettye Chaplin, secretary of the Middle Keys Republican Club. “The COS supports calling a convention of the states under Article V of the Constitution on these issues, and so far, 18 state legislatures have voted to support that effort.”
In addition, the founder of the Moms for Liberty branch in the Florida Keys, Tia Kollars, will make a presentation to the club.
“Moms for Liberty is dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government,” Kollars said. “We need dads to help, too.”
Also, the Middle Keys Republican Club will elect its officers for the year at the April 6 meeting.