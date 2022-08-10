MARATHON — The public is invited to attend the grand opening of the rebuilt playground at Marathon Community Park at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to city spokeswoman Sara Matthis.
The playground has been closed for the past month as employees from PlayWorks replace the aging structure. The new playground features interactive stations for toddlers and young children.
Popcorn and snow cones will be served during the event.
A grand opening for Marathon Rotary Park is set for Saturday, Aug. 20.
