MARATHON — The April 11 Marathon City Council session was expected to kick off with approval of the Marathon 7 Mile Offshore Grand Prix race April 28-30, a Sunset Celebration on the Old Seven Mile Bridge May 19 and a proclamation celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Leadership Monroe County, with a graduation ceremony at Oceanfront Park behind City Hall on April 29.
The meeting took place after press time. See next week’s edition for coverage.
Perhaps the first piece of legislation the current council has executed from start to finish is the formal reinstatement of the city’s nonprofit grant pool, which was first proposed by Vice Mayor Robyn Still in December. The pool was suspended after Hurricane Irma and not revisited until now.
All of the submitted grant applications were reviewed by the five council members, who scored each based on their respective requests and determined appropriate amounts to be awarded. Still said the cumulative scoring led to averaged amounts being granted and she plans to make a motion to approve the list as submitted.
Twenty-three local charities are slated to receive grants ranging from $600 to $10,000.
“We’re hoping to make the most impact we can on the Marathon nonprofits who serve working families,” Still said.
Marathon Rec Center, long regarded as a safe and affordable after-school center, could receive the largest grant, $10,000, which was the full amount requested.
Other recipients are expected to include The Hammock House ($8,800), Grace Jones Community Center ($8,400), Kreative Kids Christian Academy ($6,900), Florida Keys SPCA-Marathon campus ($5,700) and Crane Point Museum and Nature Center ($4,500). Keys AHEC and the Domestic Abuse Shelter, which requested $25,000 and $50,000, respectively, submitted aggressive grant requests but appear to be receiving significantly smaller amounts.
At the March council session Still introduced a discussion on “e-bikes,” asking for guidelines on how to protect pedestrian safety. Ordinance 2023-05, titled “Electric Bicycles And Electric Personal Assistive Mobility Devices,” was expected to be approved Tuesday.
The ordinance would stipulate that anyone operating an electric bicycle or electric personal assistive mobility device on a bicycle path, crosswalk or across a roadway must yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian. These operators must not exceed 15 mph and must obey the same traffic-control signals and signs that motor vehicle drivers observe.
Another resolution raised at the March session would allow City Marina to raise rates by upwards of 30%. A final proposed fee schedule was to be reviewed in this session to offset the projected $314,000 in losses the marina was expected to incur in fiscal year 2022-23.
The last increases the marina imposed for mooring and dock rates was in 2020. The new proposed increases are based, in part, on trends over the last few years where more boaters have made Marathon their permanent destination rather than using the marina merely as a provisioning point. City Marina maintains it generates less revenue when moorings are rented for long-term use.
The monthly mooring rates are proposed to increase by $50 to $384 plus tax. Daily rates would increase $3. Monthly dockage in season would increase by $6.50 to $28 per foot, while summer rates would increase by the same amount to $25 per foot.
This resolution could fuel acrimony between the city and many live-aboard owners. That relationship remains strained, coming on the heels of volunteer efforts to retrieve trash in Boot Key Harbor the weekend of March 18-19. At the core is disagreement about volunteers following necessary city protocols and the apparent lack of marina support for these types of clean-up efforts.
Resolution 2023-39 was to amend a grant agreement between the city and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for canal and culvert projects. In 2013 the city entered into an interlocal agreement with Monroe County and other local stakeholders agreeing to the appropriate distribution of future funding received from the state.
The Florida Keys Environmental Stewardship Act was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law in 2016. The Florida Keys has received between $5 million and $20 million annually since then, of which, Marathon was awarded between $875,000 and $3.5 million annually. City staff is recommending that future funding through this reimbursable grant be utilized for canal and culvert projects.
Finally, Resolution 2023-42 would approve partial refunds related to excess building permit fees, collected between Dec. 14, 2020 and March 14, 2023, a subject that has been debated for months.
At the March workshop session, city attorney Steve Williams provided final resolution solutions based on his most recent communication from the Florida Commission on Ethics.
The council was expected to approve these refunds, to which current council members and their relatives would waive their right in writing. Refund applicants and eligible homeowners would be required to submit written applications no later than the end of this fiscal year, Sept. 30, 2023.