MARATHON — The April 11 Marathon City Council session was expected to kick off with approval of the Marathon 7 Mile Offshore Grand Prix race April 28-30, a Sunset Celebration on the Old Seven Mile Bridge May 19 and a proclamation celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Leadership Monroe County, with a graduation ceremony at Oceanfront Park behind City Hall on April 29.

The meeting took place after press time. See next week’s edition for coverage.

rtamborrino123@gmail.com