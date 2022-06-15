GRASSY KEY — Gypsi, a 15-year-old dolphin at the Dolphin Research Center, gave birth to a calf on May 30.
The birth marks the introduction of a new family member into the nonprofit research and education facility caring for dolphins and other marine animals, an event that has been highly anticipated for over a year.
Since the calf was born over two weeks ago, Dolphin Research Center staff have been monitoring the newborn girl’s progress around the clock.
It’s not uncommon for first-time dolphin mothers to struggle when it comes to caring for their new calves.
“She seemed a little confused on how to best care for the baby, and it’s very important for the calf to be able to nurse and get the nutrition that they need. When it was clear that Gypsi was not able to provide for the baby, that’s when we intervened and stepped in to get the calf what she needed,” said DRC’s Mary Stella.
With nutrition being a big focus of care, Gypsi continues to play a critical role by supplying a fresh milk to keep the calf well-fed and at full strength.
Gypsi is trained to allow the DRC staff to extract milk from her, which is done with the specially designed breast pump for dolphins that creates a gentle suction.
“She will come out and lay out alongside the dock. We have a special pump we can work with her, so she is used to it. She provides us with excellent dolphin milk for the baby,” Stella said.
Staff provides the calf with nutrition every 90 minutes, combining Gypsi’s milk with a special infant formula first developed by SeaWorld.
Her mother’s milk and extra calories create a one-two punch that helps the calf develop a strong immune system and receive required fat intake so that it can put on the proper weight needed, which is especially important during her early months of life.
“It’s very important for the calf to be able to nurse and get that nutrition from their mom that they need,” she said.
Dolphin babies learn several behaviors with their mothers, so without the full care of Gypsi, DRC staff must replicate several of these activities while doing their best to provide “motherly love” during three- to three-and-a-half hour shifts in the medical pool.
One of the most important activities for caretakers is to simply swim alongside the baby dolphin, providing the calf with constant comfort. If the calf wants to get creative, it may instead elect to swim slightly underneath the lower body of the individual, a replica behavior that she would have otherwise performed with her mother.
Staff will also help “surf” her, elevating the marine mammal for an easy ride around the pool’s surface. Finally, if she gets tired, there’s always a pair of open arms for her to fall asleep in to take a quick “calf nap.”
With dolphin mortality rates higher during their first year, both in the wild and under care, first-time pregnancies and births are treated with caution and care.
Staff veterinarian Dr. Scott Gearhart, who has experience in helping raise bottlenose dolphin calves in captivity and the wild, helps maintain a smoothly running operation at the Dolphin Research Center.
The calf and other young dolphins don’t have a factory-made bottle to choose from, so staff members are currently utilizing a bottle that was originally invented to feed lambs.
However, with the marine mammal’s strong tongues specially formed to latch a watertight seal in the nipple of their mother’s mammary slit, the lamb bottles have just the correct length and grip for the little dolphins.
Given Gypsi’s struggles with caring for her calf, if they were wild dolphins the calf would’ve had to hold out hope that another female in the community would have elected to raise her instead.
“We are hoping for a positive outcome for this baby. No lie, it is exhausting, you must be physically fit to be able to do this,” Stella said. “There is in an inherent joy in doing this, using experiences and abilities to directly contribute to the lives of the dolphins we love so much.”
With a unique set of challenges at hand, staff must maintain a full-on commitment to raising this calf and other young dolphins.
“We’re in this for the long haul. We’ll be doing this for quite some time,” Stella said.
For more information about the Dolphin Research Center, visit dolphins.org or follow the nonprofit’s Facebook page at facebook.com/DolphinResearchCenter.