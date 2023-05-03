MARATHON — Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys will be holding an informational meeting for residents of the Middle Keys interested in applying for its homeownership program.
The one-hour meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Marathon Fire Station, 8900 Overseas Highway.
Interested applicants are encouraged to attend prior to applying for the homeownership program. Spanish translators will be available.
Contact 305-743-9828 or fsm@habitatmiddlekeys.org for questions.
