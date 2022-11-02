MARATHON — A state hearing judge has ruled that seven Marathon live-aboard units, which were the source of a legal challenge, can be recognized as dwelling units but cannot have those dwelling rights moved to upland property as part of Boatworks project.
Monroe County is an Area of Critical State Concern, and the state Department of Economic Opportunity oversees all development in the chain of islands.
On Feb. 25, the DEO notified Marathon city officials that Marathon was being issued a notice of violation for allowing a residential development on 39th Street referred to as the Boatworks project to receive seven building allocations, called Building Permit Allocation System or BPAS units, from live-aboard vessels.
The state’s denial came after DEO appealed the Marathon City Council’s approval a development agreement for Boatworks that authorized it to count live-aboard vessels as site-built homes on land.
In general, the DEO and other local governments have rejected counting or converting live-aboard units as BPAS or Rate of Growth Ordinance allocations, which are needed to turn vacant lots into residential properties.
The appeal led to a state Department of Administration Hearings proceeding earlier this year, when both the city and the DEO called witnesses, and a judge, acting as a hearing officer, oversaw the case.
During the hearing, Barbara Powell, DEO program director for Areas of Critical State Concern, testified that the resolution the Marathon City Council approved granting the seven allocations was inconsistent because, if the resolution were approved by the state, Marathon would lose the traditional and historic uses of a marina, live-aboard vessels, fishing and recreational boating through the transfer of those building rights.
The appeal set off a chain reaction of events between the city and the DEO, which included the DEO terminating its existing memorandum of understanding allowing the city to fast track certain building permit reviews rather than awaiting state review and approval.
For months, the DEO took away the city’s ability to sign off on even the most basic of building permit, which caused problems and delays for contractors working in Marathon. In the interim, the city and the DEO began negotiating a new MOU in order to refine what the DEO would allow the city to approve without its direct oversight.