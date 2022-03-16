MARATHON — The recent Marathon City Council session became contentious and highly charged almost immediately as the five-member board debated the worthiness of continuing local tax funding for Fishermen’s Community Hospital through the current special taxing district.
Before the hospital deliberation commenced at the Tuesday, March 8 meeting, the council recognized Marathon High School’s Rylan Chapa with a proclamation for becoming the first Monroe County girls weightlifter to win a FHSAA State Championship, earning gold and bronze medals in the class 1-A, 101-pound weight class. “Mr. Marathon” Mike Puto said this accomplishment “was huge for Marathon” and was the first time since 2004 that a local high school athlete had registered this level of achievement.
The annual council vote to review the special taxing district followed. The tax has been a lightning rod for many Marathon residents, who bristle at the collection of public money to fund a private entity. Fishermen’s CEO Drew Grossman and board chair Jay Hershoff addressed the council, outlining the hospital’s commitment to the community and expansion plans for a medical arts building, which they promised would serve Marathon without taxpayer assistance. This facility, they described, would house chemotherapy treatments and specialty physicians, further enhancing Fishermen’s value to the region.
Councilman Dan Zieg was first to weigh in for the council, saying that he believed the $23-$24 million in donor gifts to the hospital, on top of the taxing district, should be sufficient and asked the council “to relieve the taxpayers at this time.” He added that “residents are hurting” right now and said the tax should be suspended.
Councilmen Steve Cook and Luis Gonzalez, however, maintained that the council had made a 10-year commitment and should abide by it. The taxing district was established in July 2018 by the Monroe County Commission so Baptist Health could rebuild the hospital post-Hurricane Irma.
The council voted 4-1 in favor of maintaining the taxing district for another year. Marathon homeowners pay approximately $150 annually based on a $300,000 valued property while non-homesteaded homeowners pay twice that. The council has the option to review the tax annually and determine if it shall remain in place.
Soon thereafter, Zieg surprisingly suggested a 20% pay increase for City Attorney Steve Williams, given last week’s gathering of South Florida prosecutors and public defenders who met to implore state lawmakers to increase the pay of staff attorneys. They maintain these attorneys are underpaid and leaving their positions and that increasing turnover are “endangering the public safety.”
There were several citizen comments regarding the deteriorating bridge condition on Coco Plum Boulevard, which prompted the council to elicit City Code Director Carlos Solis’ evaluation of its condition. Solis assured the council that the bridge “was not in any danger of collapsing” and that while it’s the city’s responsibility to maintain its bridges, the Florida Department of Transportation’s duty is to inspect them every six months. The council instructed Solis to elevate this issue and report back in April.
The process of finalizing a new city sign code was agreed upon after more revisions and even more citizen comments. Williams provided extensive updates to the current and outdated sign code at the February meeting and even enlisted Marathon Electric Sign and Light owner Randy Mearns to review the new code for this session. Mearns identified several opportunities for added revisions, which Williams readily accepted.
Marathon’s code reform ensures it complies with more modern constitutional constraints.
“This is not intended to be anti-business in any way, but we must change this code now or we would be willfully breaking the law established by the Supreme Court,” Williams said.
“Flutter” signs — those that hang on a pole on one end and wave in the wind — may need additional discussion, said Williams.
The council commended Building Department official Noe Martinez for his efforts handling the closing of Mariner Place. Residents of the 16 apartments were forced to find alternate housing within three weeks after the city deemed the building structurally unsafe in February.
Planning Director Brian Shea received approval of the city’s Building Permit Allocation System system, which would reset allocations for building permits. Several resolutions were also approved, including one that authorizes development of a 14-unit housing project by LR Latitude LLC, at 41st Street, gulfside; another that will fund a replacement playground at Rotary Park for approximately $500,000; and a third that paves the way for Coco Vista/Seaview Commons at Coco Plum Drive and Pescayo Ave.