BIG PINE KEY — A 30-year-old Marathon man was arrested Thursday after deputies say they found heroin and more than $7,000 in suspected drug proceeds in his possession following a traffic stop.
John Casey Kornetti was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, smuggling contraband into a detention facility and multiple violations of probation, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Connor Curry stopped a Ford sedan on U.S. 1 at mile marker 31 at approximately 12:42 a.m. for failure to dim bright headlights. There were two men in the car and Curry identified the passenger, Kornetti, as a suspect having warrants for his arrest.
During the stop, Deputy Brandon White reported seeing a plastic container containing small plastic baggies on the passenger floorboard. One of the baggies had a brown powdery substance that tested positive for heroin, reports say. In all, .06 grams of heroin, baggies, cut straws and a brown bag containing $7,004 were found on the passenger side floor board, underneath the passenger seat or in Kornetti’s backpack, according to the sheriff's office.
Kornetti was taken to jail whereupon another 1.2 grams of heroin was found in his possession, reports say.