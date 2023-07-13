Guerra

Deputy Willie Guerra shows off out-of-season lobsters and over-the-limit lobster.

 MCSO/Contributed

MIDDLE KEYS — A 26-year-old Hialeah man was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation Monday, July 3, after allegedly being found with out-of-season and over-the-limit lobsters.

Middle Keys Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was on patrol near the Toms Harbor Channel Bridge when he observed Enrique Pablo Brito Ramos diving without a dive flag, reports say.

