TAVERNIER — The average annual 2.8% Florida Power and Light utility increases for residents recently approved by the Florida Public Service Commission will not affect Florida Keys Electric Cooperative ratepayers, local utility officials say, but soaring fuel costs may.
“FKEC’s rates are not tied to the PSC’s recent approval, which only affects FPL’s residential customers,” said FKEC Marketing and PR Consultant Nikki Dunn Cullen.
FKEC buys power from FPL under a wholesale power supply agreement that is regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, a governmental agency that oversees the transmission and wholesale sale of electricity and natural gas in interstate commerce, she said.
“However, there are provisions in FKEC’s contract that allow FPL to pass on the increased cost of natural gas that is used in the production of power to FKEC, which we, in turn, pass on to our members. So, increases or decreases in natural gas costs does impact our rates,” Cullen said.
FKEC maintains a 138,000-volt transmission line from the mainland to bring power to the Upper and Middle Keys.
FKEC’s cost of electric power is driven by FPL’s fuel mix, which is about 72.66% natural gas and 21.52% nuclear, according to FKEC’s Chief Financial Officer Cris Beaty.
The remaining power sources for FPL are coal at 1.25%, oil at .09%, solar at 2.86% and purchased power at 1.62%.
“As a member-owned cooperative, our power cost is the cost of power purchased directly from FPL and passed directly to members with no mark-up or add-on,” Beaty said. “The cost of power production is about 70% of FKEC’s ratepayers’ bills.”
There are many factors that drive the cost of natural gas, but mostly supply and demand. FKEC ratepayers will see increased power costs, but it is unclear at this point how much.
A prolonged cold in February 2021 had significant impacts on natural gas and electric markets, leading to power outages and record high natural gas and electric prices across the U.S.
Natural fuel prices have already increased two to three times higher than where they were last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The agency is forecasting natural gas bills to be 30% higher than last winter.
This is not only a national spike in natural fuel costs, but a global increase with prices much worse in Europe and Asia, also according to the EIA.
Goldman Sachs financial analysts are predicting oil prices to soar as high as $120 a barrel as colder weather sweeps in across the country. The price was $82 on Monday. The jump in prices will impact some consumers who use it for heat and utilities and companies that use it in production processes.
Increases in natural gas supply generally result in lower natural gas prices and decreases in supply tend to lead to higher prices. Increases in demand generally lead to higher prices and decreases in demand tend to lead to lower prices, according to the EIA.
On the supply side, three factors that affect prices are the amount of natural gas being produced, the level of natural gas in storage and the volumes of natural gas imports and exports.
The EIA is forecasting natural gas storage inventories to begin the winter season below the five-year average at 3,572 billion cubic feet, or 5% below the five-year average.
On the demand side, three factors that affect prices are variations in winter and summer weather, level of economic growth and availability, and prices of other fuels.
Meanwhile, FPL’s recent approved increases will support the company’s “30-by-30” plan to install 30 million solar panels in Florida by 2030, which is ahead of schedule and under budget.
In all, the approved agreement supports the development of 16 million solar panels across more than 50 new sites, enough to power approximately 1 million homes with clean, emissions-free energy, as well as FPL’s green hydrogen pilot project in Okeechobee County and the FPL Manatee Energy Storage Center, the world’s largest integrated solar-powered battery system that’s projected to begin serving customers later this year.
FPL serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts in Florida.