MARATHON — A relatively light Marathon City Council agenda opened Tuesday evening with a detailed pitch by Fishermen’s Community Hospital spokespeople for a continuation of the city’s support for the Municipal Services Taxing Unit to help pay for the rebuild of the hospital and led to discussions on several additional local topics.
At last month’s council meeting, council members shared concerns regarding the city obtaining financial documents from Baptist Health South Florida before the May 1 deadline for the city to review and decide whether to continue to participate in the taxing district. Those documents have now been received and reviewed.
Several Baptist Health representatives addressed the council. Drew Grossman, the new chief executive officer at Mariners and Fishermen’s hospitals, encouraged the council’s continued support and touted construction of the new facility, scheduled to open July 1.
Attorney Jay Hershoff, a board of trustee member of both hospitals, reiterated the needs for the funding and explained the financials in greater detail. He stressed that everything in the financials complies with taxing district ordinance, which Monroe County established to ensure the availability of hospital services in the Middle Keys area.
He stressed the hardships many rural hospitals have faced in the past 10 years and that this construction marked the first new rural hospital construction in the country during that time.
Councilman Mark Senmartin reminded everyone that the $15 million in property tax money, which Marathon voters approved in 2018, was needed for hospital construction, but because of the requirements of the taxing ordinance, the money had to be earmarked for indigent care. He questioned why a hospital network as successful as Baptist wouldn’t have the financial wherewithal to complete the construction without the tax, and said “the problem is not with heartstrings, it’s with purse strings.” The total cost of the hospital is projected to exceed $43 million.
The council voted 4-1 in favor of continuing to opt-in, reviewing the ordinance annually. A second hearing is also not necessary and their approval to the county will now occur before the May 1 deadline.
The council also received a Florida Keys Coastal Storm Risk Management Study update, presented by Rhonda Haag, chief resilience officer for Monroe County. The study is examining sea-level rise and its implications throughout the Keys. A recommended plan is expected in 2022, which should outline roadway elevation options, residential and commercial elevation and critical infrastructure suggestions. Where funding for this mitigation will come from is still largely unknown, although suggestions discussed included a 1-cent sales tax and possibly tapping in to President Joe Biden’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
Senmartin suggested more stringent mask protocol procedures within city hall as well as pay raises for council members. Both subjects were voted down by the council. The council also approved the July 4 fireworks celebration, although it agreed special precautions and crowd control at Sombrero Beach will be challenging.
Councilman John Bartus brought up the need for more uniformity in lobster mini-season rules between Marathon and Key Colony Beach and agreed to work with Marathon City Manager George Garrett on ideas for alignment. He also updated the group on the state’s increasing appetite to limit “home rule” and steer more control to Tallahassee.
Finally, Ordinance 2021-07, which proposes new irrigation restrictions to ensure water and landscape irrigation conservation is consistent throughout Marathon, was revisited after it was pulled from last month’s agenda for additional insight and details.
The council tentatively agreed to a scaled-back version of the ordinance. While less restrictive than the original, many forms of irrigation, from public parks and athletic fields to individual homeowner properties, could be affected by this action. The ordinance would essentially make it unlawful for any person to irrigate their property with potable water except during approved hours, even in the absence of drought conditions.