MARATHON — Despite a relatively light overall meeting agenda, the Marathon City Council was expected to convene Tuesday, March 14, with two contentious issues to likely dominate the meeting. The meeting took place after press time and will be covered in next week’s Florida Keys Free Press.
At the top of the list is the annual council decision to approve the MSTU (municipal special taxing unit), which is a county property tax that helps to fund Fishermen’s Community Hospital. The MSTU was established in July 2018 by the Monroe County Commission so Baptist Health South Florida could rebuild its Middle Keys hospital after Hurricane Irma. The subject has been controversial for many Marathon residents, who bristle at paying into a special taxing district that earmarks public money for a private entity.
Middle Keys homeowners pay approximately $150 annually based on a $300,000 valued property. The county will be collecting approximately $1.5 million per year up until 2028 if the MSTU remains in place for its duration. The tax revenue is not earmarked for the bricks-and-mortar construction of the new hospital. Instead, it’s predicated on indigent care expenses, which is generally the centerpiece of this annual review. The council has the option to extend or sever the MSTU annually.
In financial statements provided for this review, Fishermen’s shows $7,558,000 in county tax benefits received between fiscal years 2020-2023. The statements also reveal a $17,483,000 financial gain for the hospital in fiscal year 2022 and capital investments of close to $23 million between 2021-2023.
Baptist Health held a groundbreaking in February of a new Medical Arts building, adjacent to the community hospital.
The other potentially volatile topic was to be the discussion surrounding Resolution 2023-30, which would authorize the city to pursue the dissolution of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 500 42nd St. Marathon activist Diane Scott, who is a vocal advocate for the former church and its property and who rarely misses a council session, was expected to be in attendance to oppose the city’s proposal.
City officials say it is within their legal rights to dissolve what they say is an “extinct” church. The property was involved in civil litigation and a motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that the church was extinct was filed by the city in August 2020. A local judge agreed and dismissed the case a month later. Since then, the property near Jesse Hobbs Park, has fallen into disrepair.
Florida Statute 617.2005, titled “Extinct churches and religious societies; dissolution,” states that any church or religious society which has ceased or failed to maintain religious worship or service … in this state for the space of two consecutive years, or whose membership has so diminished in numbers or in financial strength … or to protect its property from exposure to waste and dilapidation for a period of two years, shall be extinct.”
If the resolution is approved, other Marathon churches of the same denomination, like First Baptist Marathon or Calvary Baptist Church, could assume the property and what remains of their congregation.
Since December, the council has entertained the subject of adjusting BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) fees since the city has a building department budget surplus and lowering BPAS fees would narrow that surplus. However, questions as to whether to simply lower future fees and/or credit those who paid the higher fees in years past has proved to be a difficult decision.
It appeared the city was prepared to vote to adopt Resolution 2023-32, which would provide an 42% reduction in future cost of construction and cost-per-square-foot building fees, while shelving, at least temporarily, the subject of crediting past permit recipients. This is because four of the five current council members would be positively affected by that adoption, which poses a legal risk for the city.
Other items for discussion included vacation rental trash rates and the creation of another code enforcement position to monitor violations, as well as an electric bike discussion led by Vice Mayor Robyn Still.
Resolution 2023-27 would approve allocation of a CBPAS (Commercial Building Permit Allocation System) to St. Columba Episcopal Church, which is seeking 1,438 square feet of commercial square footage. Finally, Resolution 2023-33 would formally establish city boat ramp, trailer and Sombrero Beach parking fees since city parking stations will be activated by the end of the month.