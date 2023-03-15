Mt. Zion

The Marathon City Council is considering taking action to dissolve New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 500 42nd St.

 RICHARD TAMBORRINO/Contributed

MARATHON — Despite a relatively light overall meeting agenda, the Marathon City Council was expected to convene Tuesday, March 14, with two contentious issues to likely dominate the meeting. The meeting took place after press time and will be covered in next week’s Florida Keys Free Press.

At the top of the list is the annual council decision to approve the MSTU (municipal special taxing unit), which is a county property tax that helps to fund Fishermen’s Community Hospital. The MSTU was established in July 2018 by the Monroe County Commission so Baptist Health South Florida could rebuild its Middle Keys hospital after Hurricane Irma. The subject has been controversial for many Marathon residents, who bristle at paying into a special taxing district that earmarks public money for a private entity.

