MARATHON — The Marathon City Council convened Tuesday to discuss ordinances that involve water and irrigation within city limits and review long-sought financial documents from Baptist Health South Florida that are key to funding for the rebuilding of Fishermen’s Community Hospital.
The meeting took place after press time.
Ordinance 2021-07 proposes new irrigation restrictions. It was pulled from last month’s agenda because City Manager George Garrett wanted to have a Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority representative on hand for insight and details. The city’s goal with this ordinance would be to ensure that water and landscape irrigation conservation is consistent throughout Marathon. Many forms of irrigation, from public parks and athletic fields to individual homeowner properties, could be affected by this legislative action. The ordinance would essentially make it unlawful for any person to irrigate their property with potable water except during approved hours, even in the absence of drought conditions.
This ordinance would charge the South Florida Water Management District with far-reaching authority to regulate the consumption of water, even for the city of Marathon. At least one of the five council members, Mark Senmartin, labeled this ordinance “ridiculous” before the March council meeting.
Another water-related item on the agenda, Ordinance 2021-10, would potentially approve the city’s “10-Year Water Supply Facilities Work Plan” as required by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The ordinance, if approved, would update water demand projections, identify alternative and traditional water supply projects, and outline conservation and reuse levels needed to meet future demands.
At last month’s council meeting, commissioners shared concerns regarding the city obtaining financial documents from Baptist Health South Florida before the May 1 deadline for the city to review these financials and decide whether to vote to opt-in or opt-out of the county’s Municipal Services Taxing Unit (MSTU), which was created to help pay for the rebuild of the hospital by covering the cost of indigent care. Residents voted to approve this special taxing district in 2018 after Hurricane Irma heavily damaged Fishermen’s in 2017.
Two hearings of whichever ordinance they decide to pass must occur before May 1 for transmittal to the county. The first hearing was to be Tuesday, and if the city decides to opt-in again, a second hearing may not be necessary at a special call meeting on April 27. However, if the city chooses to opt-out, it’s likely a new ordinance would need to be drawn to officially remove the city property owners from the MTSU.
A Baptist Health representative was scheduled to give a presentation on the hospital construction progress as well as to reiterate the needs for the funding. The financials Baptist submitted to the city summarized Fishermen’s 2020 Indigent Care Summary. The MTSU is wholly predicated on Fishermen’s need for the tax revenue due to the high number of uninsured or underinsured it serves in the Middle Keys.
The financials indicate the hospital provided $2.2 million in such care last fiscal year, while the MSTU generated $1.9 million in tax revenue, which is the amount Baptist Health will be compensated under the terms of the MSTU.