MARATHON — A woman and her husband, both 49, were arrested last week after being accused of taking a woman’s child from a hotel.
Zita Gasperik and Jan Hans Gasperik, who was driving a vehicle stopped by deputies, were charged with child neglect and kidnapping, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to Fairfield Inn & Suites in Marathon at 8:30 a.m. after an employee reported that Zita Gasperik took her 16-month-old child without her permission.
The Gasperiks were stopped on U.S. 1 shortly thereafter with the child in the woman's lap and not in a child’s car seat. The child was not harmed.
The mother said Zita Gasperik, also a hotel employee, stated how cute the baby was and took a picture. She then allegedly stated, “This baby is mine today.”
Gasperik took the child to a breakfast room, but when the mother went to get her child back, she discovered Gasperik left the property with the child, reports say.
