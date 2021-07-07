MARATHON — Human remains were found last week by a pedestrian in a wooded area near 106th Street, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff’s office was initially notified at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29.
The human bones appeared weathered and may have been there for several years. They were found in an area where the homeless have been known to congregate.
The medical examiner responded to take possession of the bones and said no signs of foul play were immediately observable.
The remains have yet to be identified. The case is under investigation.