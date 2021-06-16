ISLAMORADA — Island Community Church recently awarded $50,000 in college scholarships to students in the Middle and Upper Keys. The scholarships are funded by proceeds of the 2021 Island Boat Show.
During the recent graduation events at Marathon and Coral Shores High, twenty-seven high school seniors were announced as recipients of the scholarship. In addition, 20 returning college students were awarded scholarships. The awards range from $500 to $2,000. Recipients are invited to apply for scholarships again next year.
This is the second of what Island Community Church envisions as an ongoing scholarship program funded by the Island Boat Show, which is the largest in-water boat show in the Keys. With more than 90 boats, exhibiter booths and a silent auction, the 2021 show at Hawks Cay was the sixth consecutive event and the most successful ever.
“We were blessed by the financial success of this year’s boat show,” Pastor Trevor Mann said. “One-hundred percent of the proceeds are used for local scholarships and global and local missions and ministries. We are honored to give back to the community by investing in the future of our youth through the Island Community Church Scholarship.”
To qualify for the scholarship, the applicants completed a comprehensive application and took part in a virtual interview with the scholarship review team. Island Community Church Pastor Emeritus Tony Hammon observed, “It was such a pleasure getting to know the candidates. All were so engaging and show such promise. I wish we could have awarded even more.”
The church intends to offer the scholarships again next year and will use the 2022 Island Boat Show, scheduled for Jan. 21-23, at Hawks Cay, as the primary source of funding.
For more information, visit islandcommunitychurch.org and islandboatshow.com.