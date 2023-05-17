Sunset Park

A labor union attorney alleges that new reporting rules, including when Sunset Park is patrolled, were imposed by Key Colony Beach after the police department began looking into unionization.

 Photo by Richard Tamborrino

KEY COLONY BEACH — Attention for the past few weeks here has centered around residents feuding with the city over plans to rebuild city hall. But a new, unexpected development has arisen that may intensify the existing rancor.

The KCB Police Department has initiated an inquiry through the Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association (PBA) to proceed with unionizing its staff of five. The KCB police force is the only non-unionized force in Monroe County and one of the few in South Florida, said Andrew Axelrad, an attorney for the PBA who is representing them.

