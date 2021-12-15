MARATHON — When the Marathon City Council convened on Tuesday, Dec. 14, several important votes were on tap despite a relatively light agenda overall just before the holiday break. The meeting took place after press time.
One of the resolutions before the council would approve or deny a request by Tranquility Bay Adult Daycare for a conditional use permit at the proposed project site at 11524 Overseas Highway. The project would use vacated space in the existing Marathon Plaza building and, other than interior renovation and remodeling, no changes to the exterior structure of the building were requested. The total property size is 25,000 square feet.
The council, which ultimately decided to finalize the building ordinance language at the November session, planned to formalize it Tuesday. This would amend the language in the “Unsafe Structures and Equipment” portion of the city’s code to clarify the certification and recertification process for multi-story structures.
This topic has been on the city’s agenda for many months and looked to be moving forward despite previous discussions regarding what constitutes a single-family residence, how vacation rental homes would fit within the ordinance and whether a vacation rental is considered a commercial business. The subject of adequate staffing to enforce the ordinance has also been discussed.
If adopted, the ordinance would stipulate that existing buildings be maintained in a safe condition, and all devices or safeguards required by the Florida Building Code be maintained in good working order, to include electrical wiring, apparatus and equipment, and installations of light, heat or power and low-voltage systems.
Recertification of buildings is intended to require a specific inspection as well as furnishing the city’s Building Official with a written report of such inspection. This is intended to confirm that the general structural condition of a given building is sound. Finally, all multistory buildings, except single-family residences, would be recertified if 17 years old or older and subsequent inspections would follow at 10-year intervals.
Councilman Dan Zieg introduced the subject of extending council member term limits from three years to four at the November session and the council planned to vote on Ordinance 2022-30 accordingly. He stated city expenses for last month’s election were $35,000 and that staff time and resources necessary for preparing and holding the election, responding to questions and enforcing codes as impetus for this change. City Attorney Steve Williams said that changing the city charter, which spells out the council election process, would require a referendum so the voters could decide.
If approved, each council member would remain in office until a successor is elected and assumes the duties of the position, and no council member would serve more than two consecutive terms of office.
The Seven Mile Marina property became available for purchase immediately before the November regular City Council meeting, and at that meeting, the council approved City Manager George Garrett signing a contract with the owner, which was completed the day following that meeting. So, Resolution 2021-118, would ratify authorization to purchase the property from Grand Keys LLC at an asking price of $3.15 million.
The owners of the Seven Mile Marina had come to both the city and the Pigeon Key Foundation asking whether there was an interest in the purchase, and the city appears to be moving forward with a $3 million offer that includes a $1 million initial installment and the remainder paid out over three years at 3% simple interest.
New Councilman Trevor Wofsey shared in a conversation last week that he was concerned about the additional expense of renovations the city might have to incur to make the property and structures on the site ready. City staff has reviewed and acknowledged the existing seven perpendicular and parallel wooden docking structures are in disrepair, particularly those closest to the Salty’s building that was destroyed in the 2014 fire. The seawall apparently is moderately acceptable, and the main building is sound and secure from weather. It is anticipated that the Seven Mile Marina will be made a part of the City Marina and operated under that department.
In this transaction, Monroe County would agree to loan the city $1.5 million to be paid in three equal installments of $500,000 per year for three years after the effective date of the sale. The city would also agree to reimburse the county for the remaining amount over the course of 10 years following the final disbursement. This would be a zero-interest loan.
Other items on the agenda included Resolution 2021-120, which calls for an increase in the number of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers serving Monroe County; Resolution 2021-121, which would approve a change order to the contract between the City and Pedro Falcon Electrical Contractors Inc. in the amount of $282,368 for the marina office modifications; and Resolution 2021-122, which urges the Florida Legislature to appropriate funds to assist the Domestic Abuse Shelter with rebuilding its facility in Key Colony Beach which was damaged during Hurricane Irma.