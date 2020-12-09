MARATHON — New City Manager George Garrett was to be on hand Tuesday, Dec. 5, as the Marathon City Council met to discuss legislative priorities for the coming year.
Garrett had contracted COVID-19 in early November but returned to work two-and-a-half weeks ago after recovering.
The meeting occurred after press time.
Garrett wrote that due to the pandemic, the prospect of going to either Tallahassee or Washington, D.C., this year is in limbo and thus he believes the city’s contracted lobbyists will be “an essential resource this year, more than they have been in past years.”
Because of the city’s potential limited access to the legislative process, focusing on two or three well-defined areas or legislative initiatives is recommended, he stated in meeting agenda material.
At the state level, staff believes the city needs to continue to focus on the Florida Legislature’s assault on home rule for vacation rental regulations and to ensure there is a carve-out or continuing exemption for the Keys.
It also wants to focus on private property rights and the formation of a state/local partnership in the cost of property takings cases, and funding the Florida Keys Stewardship Act to provide water quality improvements — both wastewater and stormwater — as well as land acquisition and nearshore waters improvements, such as canal restoration.
At the federal level, the city continues to seek funds through the Florida Keys Water Quality Improvement Program. Lobbyist Rick Marx pointed out that Marathon continues to have an excellent lobbying team in D.C.
Additionally, funding for FKQWIP programs has been lucrative in past years with this team in place, he said.
Marx indicated the new Biden administration may be poised to grant more funds to these programs.
Garrett said the city needs to pay attention to the priorities being set by the county as well.
The Monroe County Commission directed its legislative staff and lobbying team to focus on two issues: legislative changes providing authority to assess an additional penny infrastructure sales tax for sea level rise-related road elevation with a related referendum assumed; and securing $20 million in Stewardship funding through inclusion in the state’s Land Acquisition Trust Fund.
The city plans to discuss with the county its further interest in a “50-50” bill designed to assist in potential future takings cases as 2023 nears along with the likely end of the building permit allocation system and the rate of growth ordinance.
In staff reports, Parks and Recreation Director Paul Davis said there would be no winter break camp or youth basketball program due to the pandemic.
No new events will be held at the parks until the COVID-19 numbers go down; however, baseball will be played this spring unless COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, he said.
Also, marina staff previously recommended a small rate increase in the mooring and dock fees as well as doing away with weekly rates for both moorings and dinghy dockage and all discounts.
“With the marina finally able to rent out dock slips, staff anticipates this will generate additional revenue,” Ports Director Sean Cannon said in his agenda report. Council approved the rate increase, which goes into effect Jan. 1.
Cannon said the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard are working together to improve safety and sanitation at the port as well as law enforcement.
“The marina is seeing much improvement in the harbor as they are getting all boaters to comply with boating and water safety regulations,” he reported.