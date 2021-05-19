MARATHON — The Marathon City Council convened last week with a relatively light agenda, although several inspiring moments — not uncommon in small-town council meetings — highlighted the evening.
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay set the tone early by recognizing and introducing a “special guest,” K9 Coral, one of the department’s drug-sniffing dogs, who entertained those on hand with some brief scurrying and sniffing throughout the audience.
Later, Mayor Luis Gonzalez introduced 6-year-old Landry Sayer, a Stanley Switlik Elementary School kindergartner who’d asked to address the council with a short video, because “she was trying to make a difference,” as Gonzalez explained. What followed was a short, well-produced video on how this little activist, who walked her dog every night while also picking up trash, wanted to help clean up Marathon. After the video, Gonzalez pledged to arrange a city-wide cleanup event in the fall, based on the girl’s impassioned presentation.
As far as city business was concerned, updates and votes followed.
Nominations for the city’s Code Board were presented, with Councilman Dan Zieg suggesting Patty Childress; Councilman John Bartus, who was absent, pre-submitting Jennifer Lyles; and Councilman Steve Cook nominating former Marathon Growth Management Director Doug Lewis.
Councilman Mark Senmartin objected to that nomination, since Lewis was the head of that board and resigned in November following problems in that department under his leadership.
Midway through the session, building official Noe Martinez expressed frustration to the council about the dysfunction within the Building Department, pursuant to Lewis’ mismanagement while in charge, he said, without specifically naming Lewis as the source.
He described the software system, implemented during Lewis’ tenure, as a “dinosaur for a system” and how his field agents were “working blind” with regard to building permits and change orders, which resulted in wasteful spending by the city. Cook asked Martinez “if there was a road forward,” to which Martinez admitted he did not know.
During his tenure, Lewis had convinced the council he had identified a low-priced software program that would serve the Building Department while saving the city money. The system cost upward of $40,000, while many cities that implement proven systems pay upward of $200,000. Senmartin, for one, has been outspoken about the need for a more professional and effective system.
Gonzalez introduced the city’s National Prevention Week proclamation, held each year nationally during the third week of May to coincide with the start of summer, an important time for schools, communities and prevention professionals to refocus on mental and/or substance use prevention among young people.
There was little reference to the recent vocal town hall meeting, which covered Marathon’s struggles with affordable housing, vacation rentals and the lack of workers available to local businesses. However, City Manager George Garrett did remind the council that currently 226 affordable housing units have been approved.
In other action, a redevelopment agreement between the city and Marlin Bay Yacht Club LLC was approved, as was a development request to build a 9,500-square-foot, single-family home at Seawatch Towers. Ordinances for amending the zoning designation from residential to mixed use affecting two properties were also approved.
Next year’s 7 Mile Bridge Run was approved for April 2, 2022. The Middle Keys Sailing Club made a presentation for its Sunset Point redevelopment plan. Betsy Lefler and Charlotte Quinn outlined plans for an expansion of shade, storage and better water access at the end of 33rd Street and the extension of children’s programs, water safety and environmental science.
The council also approved a section of its “Mobile Vendor Food Units” ordinance, with Gonzalez stipulating that “these vehicles need to be road-ready” in the event of a hurricane evacuation and that the city will be monitoring to ensure these vehicles are indeed mobile.