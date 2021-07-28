Sorry, an error occurred.
MARATHON — The Middle Keys Republican Club will hold its monthly meet-and-greet event on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the American Legion, 4115 Overseas Highway.
The guest speaker will be Marathon Mayor Louis Gonzolez, who will talk about the ongoing crisis in Cuba as well as how things are going in the city of Marathon.
A social hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Alexandria Suarez at 786-448-0083.