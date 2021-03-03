KEY COLONY BEACH — Two Marathon men face multiple drug charges, including trafficking in fentanyl, following a traffic stop on Monday, Feb. 22, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Thomas Flingos Sr., 51, and Michael Richard Goode, 45, were both charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine. Goode was additionally charged with possession of Ecstasy.
Deputy Aaron Roddy stopped a car at 5 p.m. on the Sadowski Causeway for speeding in a 45 mph zone and illegal window tint as well as for the driver — Flingos — not wearing a seat belt.
K9 Coral responded and alerted to drugs in the vehicle, reports say.
Approximately 1.2 ounces of fentanyl, 1.1 ounces of cocaine and five Ecstasy pills were found in the vehicle, reports say.
Both men were taken to jail.