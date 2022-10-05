MARATHON — The Domestic Abuse Shelter of the Florida Keys will hold a non-fundraising Rebuild-Recover-Restore luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Marathon Community Park.

The Domestic Abuse Shelter lost its 25-bed Middle Keys emergency domestic violence shelter five years ago during Hurricane Irma. The property lies barren and hundreds of survivors and their families have not had a safe place to escape abuse. 