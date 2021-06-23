MARATHON — A 50-year-old local man who allegedly tried to steal a cellphone and then resisted deputies was arrested Monday, June 14.
David Lee Hayes was charged with two counts of burglary, resisting arrest with violence, larceny, battery and assault on a law enforcement officer, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The cellphone owner said he was behind the wheel of a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign at Louisa and 39th streets at approximately 11 a.m. He said Hayes pulled up on a bicycle and asked for money. The man told Hayes that he had none. Hayes then allegedly reached into the vehicle and attempted to take the man’s cellphone. The man opened his door and got out of the vehicle. Hayes then punched him and ran away, reports say.
Hayes was taken to the sheriff’s Marathon substation for questioning. He became combative, refused to cooperate and began pulling away from deputies. Hayes was shocked with a Taser and then claimed he swallowed a razor, reports say.
Hayes was taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital. He stated he was going to urinate and defecate himself and throw his waste at deputies, reports say. Deputies then secured his hands. Hayes was medically cleared at the hospital and taken to jail.