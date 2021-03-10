MARATHON — A 57-year-old local man was arrested last Friday after being accused of exposing himself to two women and a 4-year-old child at Veterans Memorial Park.
Julio Roberto Melendez Chavez was charged with lewd and lascivious offenses in the presence of someone under the age of 16 and disorderly conduct.
The women said they were sunbathing at 4:13 p.m. when they noticed a man, later identified as Melendez Chavez, sitting unusually close to them. The two said they turned and saw Melendez Chavez fondling himself. They grabbed the child and covered its eyes.
A witness at the park took pictures of the suspect and the pickup truck he left in. Deputies stopped a truck matching the description driving northbound in Marathon.
Both women identified Melendez Chavez as the suspect, reports say. The photos of the suspect’s truck also matched the photos taken by the witness, reports say.