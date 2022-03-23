MARATHON — Authorities arrested a suspected migrant smuggler last Thursday near a Marathon boat ramp before he was reportedly taking off to Cuba to pick up and smuggle migrants into the United States.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jose Manuel Ramirez De Leon, 32, of Tequesta, Florida, for illegally transporting approximately 200 gallons of gasoline in large drums in a go-fast boat, sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Ramirez De Leon was charged with the unlawful conveyance of fuel.
The sheriff’s office stopped a GMC truck towing a 27-foot Carrera boat with twin 250-hp outboards for no tag on the trailer at approximately 4 p.m. at the Aviation Boulevard boat ramp in Marathon, Linhardt said. The U.S. Border Patrol also responded to the scene.
Ramirez De Leon was identified as the driver of the pickup. Deputies found six 33-gallon drums containing gasoline inside the boat. An electric fuel pump commonly used in human smuggling operations was found in the center console, as well as a satellite phone and a box of Dramamine, Linhardt said.
A GPS on the boat had coordinates saved for a location in Cuba. Ramirez De Leon admitted that he was headed to Cuba to pick up Cubans and return to the U.S. Ramirez De Leon was taken to jail, Linhardt said.
The Florida Keys has seen a significant rise in migrant smuggling operations and attempted migrant landings from both Cuba and Haiti in the past year.
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 961 Cubans compared to 838 Cuban Migrants in all of fiscal year 2021, which ended in October, and 49 Cubans in fiscal year 2020 and 313 in fiscal year 2019.