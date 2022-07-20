MARATHON — A 48-year-old local man accused of battery and weapons charges after allegedly brandishing a gun was arrested Sunday, July 10.
Jan Hans Gasperik was charged with robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, improper exhibition of a firearm and battery, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
A 53-year-old man told deputies that Gasperik entered his residence on the 100 block of West 63rd Street at approximately 8:10 p.m. Also at the residence was Gasperik’s wife. Gasperik and his wife are known to deputies from previous encounters with law enforcement.
The man said Gasperik entered his residence without his permission and pulled a $500 gold necklace from his neck, reports say. The man followed Gasperik outside and a fight ensued. Gasperik and his wife left and the man went to the American Legion.
The man received a phone call that Gasperik returned to his residence with a handgun looking for him and was en route to the American Legion, reports say. The man said Gasperik tapped a handgun on the glass of the American Legion front doors and then left after he was denied entry, reports say.
Multiple deputies responded to Gasperik’s residence on the 500 block of 63rd Court where they heard a woman scream. Deputies took positions at various locations around the residence. They observed Gasperik inside the house with a handgun and him push his wife.
Deputies ordered Gasperik and his wife out of the residence. A handgun was found in the house, reports say.