MARATHON — A homeless man was arrested last Thursday on a warrant for allegedly shooting another man in the head with a flare gun earlier this year.
The 45-year-old victim was found in the Kmart parking lot at 3:50 a.m. on June 13 bleeding from the head and was taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
A witness stated he saw the suspect, 46-year-old Joseph Edward Dooley, shoot the victim twice with a flare gun in the Brass Monkey bar parking lot. The witness stated the victim and the suspect were fighting.
A flare gun containing one spent flare cartridge and three live flares, a bloody hat and five cans of alcoholic beverage were all found at the bar parking lot and were taken into evidence, reports say.
The victim declined to press charges; however, detectives filed warrants for Dooley’s arrest for firing a weapon in public, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and failure to register as a convicted felon.