MARATHON — A 56-year-old Hollywood man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 30, after being accused of molesting a girl in Marathon.

Cesar Leandro Ramos was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was a sixth-grader at the time of the alleged incident, which was reported to the sheriff’s office in August.

The child described inappropriate touching by Ramos, reports say.

Warrants for issued for his arrest and he was booked into jail last week.