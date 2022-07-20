Burton
MARATHON — A 26-year-old local man was arrested last Thursday for allegedly sending another man threatening text messages.
Pierson David Burton was charged with aggravated stalking, intimidation and violating a court injunction, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Burton sent his ex-girlfriend’s father numerous texts in June threatening to kill him and her and commit other violent acts, reports say.
The father notified the sheriff’s office on July 12. Warrants were obtained after detectives reviewed the texts.
Burton was booked into jail last week.
