MARATHON — A jury last week found Steven Matthew Wolf guilty in the 2018 murder of 51-year-old Michelle Rena Osborne and has recommended he be sentenced to death.
After deliberating Wednesday, Jan. 25, for less than two hours, the jury came back with a recommendation supporting the death penalty after initially finding Wolf guilty on all counts earlier in the week.
Osborne’s body was found in a wooded area near Vaca Cut Bridge in Marathon on Nov. 21, 2018. The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury in 2019, which found sufficient evidence to indict Wolf on first-degree murder charges.
It is the second first-degree murder conviction for Wolf, who pleaded guilty to the 1976 murder of 77-year-old Enrico Flory of Boise, Idaho. Wolf served a 30-year sentence in that murder.
In that case, prosecutors alleged Wolf led a group of teenagers who robbed and killed Flory.
Wolf is scheduled for final sentencing before Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Mark Jones on April 6. If Jones carries through the jury’s wishes, Wolf will become the third Monroe County inmate currently serving on Florida’s Death Row.
The Marathon murder case was initially set for trial last September but was postponed during court closures related to Hurricane Ian. Because of an unusually heavy caseload, the case was prosecuted by the father-daughter team of Cass and Christina Castillo. Cass Castillo has earned a nationwide reputation for obtaining convictions in high-profile cases where a body was not recovered. He and his daughter work out of the Tampa Office of Statewide Prosecution, which declined to comment.
Detectives responding to the scene where Osborne’s body was found noticed signs of foul play. They said it appeared the woman had been dragged off a walking trail into a woody area. They found damage to trees and brush along the trail and parts of a vehicle.
Using the pieces found at the scene, detectives located a Dodge van belonging to Wolf in the former Marathon Kmart parking lot.
The parts appeared to match, giving detectives probable cause to arrest Wolf. Detectives then found blood belonging to Osborne in the van.
Autopsy results indicated Osborne was strangled and sexually assaulted.