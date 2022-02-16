MARATHON — A man found dead in Boot Key Harbor by passing mariners Saturday has been identified as 54-year-old Thor Mills, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Mills, a live-aboard, was found about 50 feet from Boot Key Bridge at 5 p.m., not far from his vessel.

The cause of death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected. Autopsy results are pending.

