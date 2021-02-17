MARATHON — The city now has instituted a 24-hour window for garbage cans and bags to be out for collection.
The Marathon City Council last week voted 4-1, with Councilman Mark Senmartin dissenting, to adopt the new rule, which was prompted by cans being left outside vacation rentals for days, but which will apply to all property owners.
The new rule says trash must be in cans or bags and placed on a city right-of-way or the designated collection area on multi-unit properties. The receptacles can be placed out as early as 6 p.m. the day before pickup, but must be back inside the property after collection day ends.
In other action, the council approved a code enforcement hearing option that allows those with code enforcement actions filed against them to select either a special magistrate or board of local appointees to hear and settle the cases.