MARATHON —The Marathon City Council, at its meeting Aug. 9, agreed on parking fees at Sombrero Beach and launch fees at the Harbor Boat Ramp, and is moving forward with pay station installation for use by everyone except residents of Marathon and Key Colony Beach who have free access.
The council also passed several ordinances and resolutions, including two related to the annual wastewater and stormwater special assessments for the fiscal year commencing Oct. 1.
Parking fees at the beach were set at $5 an hour for the first two hours and $2 an hour after that, and a flat fee of $25 each way for launching and removal of boats at Harbor Boat Ramp, with $20 per day trailer parking. No overnight parking is allowed. The collected fees will be deposited in the city’s general fund.
The resolutions setting costs will be heard at the next meeting of the Marathon City Council on Sept. 12.
The language “cleanup” of the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan was approved with wording with which the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is more comfortable. According to Mayor John Bartus, when the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan was approved, the city worked with the Florida Department of Community Affairs.
But in 2011, then-Gov. Rick Scott abolished the DCA and its oversight of land use planning. Since then, municipalities have had to work with the DEO, which sought verbiage changes to Marathon’s chapter on development application review procedures and definitions.
The city scheduled an executive session for Tuesday, Aug. 16, to discuss the state’s issuance and policies regarding 300 workforce housing building permits that it put to use. The permits have been deemed illegal by the Third District Court of Appeal, so the way forward is murky.
The council also approved four grants totaling about $2.5 million to pay for a restroom and improvements at the Quay Property, Sombrero Beach facilities maintenance and improvements at the Salty’s/7 Mile Marina Property.
The Landry Sayer second annual Clean the Curb Day is set for the second Saturday of September.
Marathon residents also were invited to celebrate community spirit on Saturday, Aug. 20, with a ribbon-cutting at the refurbished Rotary Park.