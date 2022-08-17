Sign

Marathon City Council approved the purchase of equipment to begin collecting boat launch fees at the City’s three ramps, including 33rd Street ramp as well as parking fees at Sombrero Beach.

 CITY OF MARATHON/Contributed

MARATHON —The Marathon City Council, at its meeting Aug. 9, agreed on parking fees at Sombrero Beach and launch fees at the Harbor Boat Ramp, and is moving forward with pay station installation for use by everyone except residents of Marathon and Key Colony Beach who have free access.

The council also passed several ordinances and resolutions, including two related to the annual wastewater and stormwater special assessments for the fiscal year commencing Oct. 1.

