MARATHON — At the Marathon City Council meeting in February, Planning Director Brian Shea briefly reviewed the city’s Building Permit Allocation System and requested council approval to reset the allocation numbers lower within each pool to extend the BPAS system out further.
This move would allow the city more time to coordinate with the state and the rest of Monroe County as hurricane evacuation modeling is reevaluated. Evacuation time places a limit on permit issuance.
The council approved Shea’s recommendation at the March session.
To fully understand the implications of this decision, it’s important to break down BPAS and the factors that contribute to permit allocations.
In 2013, following the 2010 census, the state revised its hurricane evacuation modeling, which paved the way, at that time, for Marathon to receive 300 building permits from the state. Since the 2020 census data was just released, new hurricane evacuation modeling is not ready yet but is expected soon. However, it’s unlikely the new modeling will result in more building allocations to the city or Monroe County.
This 2013 allocation was to be spread out over 10 years, giving the city a steady flow of permits to support natural growth. At the same time, 20% of those permits had to be affordable units.
In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott awarded Monroe County an additional 1,300 early evacuation affordable allocations after Hurricane Irma leveled a large portion of the Keys, and Marathon’s share was 300. So, the city received 600 permits total between the two state allocations.
Marathon has awarded all but a handful of those 600 building permits and is unlikely to receive future allocation of any consequence because the outcome of the 2013 hurricane evacuation memorandum of understanding limits total evacuation time to a maximum of 24 hours and the building allocations, when permitted, would bring the Florida Keys evacuation time to that limit.
Shea outlined the reasons for this BPAS adjustment.
First, 2023 marks the city’s “expiration date” on new permits under BPAS, so extending out the process further will add another year or two to Marathon’s allocations. Marathon has been aggressively awarding its accumulation of building permits over the past nine years, so this time extension was almost inevitable.
Second, takings cases, the decades-old legal concern Monroe County and its municipalities are preparing for, also plays a role.
Takings cases may occur when property owners choose to litigate against the city or county because properties they cannot be built upon because permit allocations have run out. The city and county could be facing exorbitant legal fees soon as a result.
While Marathon awarded most of its early evacuation permits, Monroe County has stretched out its share of the 1,300 allocations in anticipation of the potential flood of future takings cases.
Estimates place the government’s potential compensation to property owners for limiting their beneficial use at well over a billion dollars.
Finally, Marathon is virtually at buildout because there is less and less land to develop.
Currently Marathon has 24 remaining allocations left until 2024, of which five are affordable. There are 93 applicants seeking market-rate allocations and 31 applications for those five affordable allocations.
By deciding to award fewer allocations now, the city hopes to stretch them out until new building determinations are concluded by the state.
So, this recommendation to roll back BPAS parameters was deemed necessary to spread future growth over a longer period. It may also signal a shift from new development into a future that focuses on redevelopment of existing dwelling units.
Shea said the city is “hoping to receive more allocations,” which would in turn require a new city resolution to account for any additional allocations on top of the original number.
Marathon would also have to update its Comprehensive Land-Use Plan accordingly.
Affordable housing in the Keys for service workers and professionals remains perhaps the largest concern residents and lawmakers face today.
This building permit slowdown will further impact how all Keys municipalities contend with this challenge in the next few years.