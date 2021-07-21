MARATHON — The Marathon City Council held its July session in swift fashion, approving the 2021-22 tentative property tax rate.
There was little debate on Tuesday, July 13, among the five-member council after Finance Director Jennifer Johnson outlined a recommended plan.
Johnson proposed a preliminary rate of $277 per $100,000 of taxable property value, which was up from the current rate of $241.70 per $100,000. She reminded the council that the Marathon rate was still lower than the rates for Key West and Monroe County. She said the proposed rate would elevate the city’s cash reserves to nearly 10 months, still significantly short of the desired 12-month reserve goal, which insulates the city, as it did post Hurricane Irma, for unbudgeted expenses.
Due to raising property values, this rate would result in a 4.8% increase in overall tax collections. Homesteaded properties would not bear the full impact of this increase, she added. Johnson said the collective property value for the city is now $3.1 billion, which Councilman John Bartus marveled was a huge increase from the early days of Marathon.
Johnson also outlined additional line items for the 2021-22 budget, including merit raises for staff without adding any new positions, increased funding for health care and increasing the IT budget and city park surveillance.
The council also reviewed a presentation from Grants Coordinator Maria Covelli about grant submissions in progress as well as planned for the new fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. Among those approved and in process are the Quay property restroom facility and the repairs to the Marathon Community Park amphitheater roof, both funded by Monroe County Tourist Development Council grants, and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission grant for invasive species removal in Key Colony Beach.
A fitness court for Marathon Community Park and the skatepark project, funded through a grant from the Tony Hawk Foundation, are also in the works.
Bartus gave a lobster mini-season task force update. He said the countywide group met again recently to finalize plans for the two-day influx of visitors later this month and that there was considerable buy-in from all local agencies like FWC — which is doubling its officers on duty for mini-season — and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Bartus also lauded the TDC for its broad education campaign, which will include brochures to be distributed at boat ramps and hotels.
After being postponed from the June council agenda, the Aquarium Encounters land-use permit request for a new multi-use facility on Vaca Cut was again postponed since City Attorney Steve Williams was unable to attend the July session.
Councilman Mark Senmartin introduced a discussion about specialty license holders in the Keys. The state recently legislated changes that would limit — and even possibly prohibit — local companies that perform home improvement services like brick paving, painting and window replacement, but are not general contractors, from pulling permits.
This ruling, effective Oct. 31, could create significant revenue losses for many local businesses, plus could negatively impact homeowners who choose to pull permits themselves for this work, making them liable if a worker were injured on the job. The council unanimously agreed to explore allowing these companies to work off open permits, as the county has already decided.
Each council member expressed sympathy for the condo collapse tragedy at Surfside in Miami-Dade, which Councilman Dan Zieg suggested was a good opportunity to examine the city’s building re-inspection policies.
Currently, the state requires recertification for high-rise buildings every 40 years, which Zieg said was now likely to change statewide to every 20 years, and that properties like Bonefish Towers in Key Colony Beach and Seawatch in Marathon, which has undergone extensive spalling repairs the past several years, may be vulnerable to structural issues given their age and susceptibility to salt air and water. He proposed an ordinance for a 20-year re-inspection and looked to Building Official Noe Martinez for guidance at the next council meeting.
Ongoing follow-up items like Government TV access was brought up again by Zieg, who has been requesting updates on the technical issues affecting transmission of the council meetings for the past three months. He stated he saw “great improvement” since the last meeting and City Manager George Garrett confirmed that progress is being made and that software has been updated, but bandwidth issues remain for viewers. Garrett also said a mobile app was being developed.
Ordinances regarding the local “Water and Mooring Fields” language prohibiting the launching of boats 26 feet or longer from Dodge Lake, at the public boat ramp located at Aviation Boulevard and Harbor Drive, and amending language in the code for submission to the state Department of Economic Opportunity for approval were both approved. There was discussion about how to enact parking restrictions at the neighborhood boat ramp on weekends and special holidays, like lobster mini-season.
A follow-up meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, July 14, where the council voted to prohibit ramp access to any boat on a trailer with more than two axles.