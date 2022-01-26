MARATHON — Marathon has been awarded Monarch City USA status, joining a nationwide effort to support the struggling monarch butterfly population.
The Marathon Garden Club, in partnership with the city of Marathon, achieved this designation by creating and deploying a new Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary Garden program for the community.
“The Monarch City USA recognition of Marathon highlights our efforts and commitment to the environment, promoting civic pride and improvement,” City Manager George Garrett said. “We will proudly display our Monarch USA signage that will be visible upon entering our city.”
In 2019, the garden club invited Jim West to be a guest speaker on the topic of the “Plight of the Monarch.” A Florida native, West informed the club of the perils the monarchs faced and made suggestions on what Marathon could do to support the dwindling populations of monarchs. According to the National Wildlife Federation, the monarch butterfly population has decreased by 90% over the last two decades. Lack of habitat, extreme weather conditions and the use of pesticides have all contributed to the decline.
Shirley Singleton, chair of the club’s Monarch Butterfly Committee, launched several educational seminars culminating in the Monarch Sanctuary Certification program to help community gardeners plant their own monarch garden. More than 32 gardens were certified in the first three months of the program.
The committee programs stressed the importance of native host and nectar plants for the monarchs as they migrate through South Florida. More importantly, the club recognized the need to educate the public on how a simple garden, with the appropriate native plant components, can make a world of difference to the shrinking population of monarchs.
“We are pleased that both residential and nonprofits embraced the program,” Rosemary Thomas, president of the Marathon Garden Club, said. “We are developing additional butterfly programs and clinics as well as adding a Monarch Garden Tour, which will occur on Saturday, March 5. We also look forward to assisting the city of Marathon with additional environmental, educational and beautification projects.”
To become a Certified Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary, participants must have a minimum of 20 host/larval plants and apply with the club for certification. The club charges $25 to certify the garden and awards the certified applicant with a Butterfly Sanctuary sign.
For more information, visit marathongardenclub.org or call 305-743-4971.