MARATHON — During a tidy, efficient, 90-minute Marathon City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 9, council members approved a variety of ordinances, but unexpectedly chose to postpone a vote on what was anticipated to be a highly contentious ordinance involving local water and irrigation.
Among the ordinances passed was the proposed July 17-18 Florida Keys BrewBQ, a Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce event planned at Marathon Community Park to replace the normally scheduled annual mid-March seafood festival, postponed this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The chamber has been able to transfer much of the approved Monroe County Tourist Development Council funding for the seafood festival to this new event, which will feature a variety of barbecue dishes via food trucks from the Keys and beyond, as well as a barbecue cooking contest for local and out-of-county amateur participants.
The ordinance that regulates how residents and businesses prepare their trash for pickup and storing receptacles off the city right-of-way was approved unanimously. The city addressed the growing public nuisance by stipulating that all trash be placed curbside within a receptacle, and by also requiring receptacles to be collected and stored off of city rights-of-way within 24 hours after pickup.
Other ordinances that passed included repeal of the automatic annual expiration of licenses that allow canines at dog-friendly restaurants so restaurant owners don’t have to reapply every year, and the approval to extend the contract between the city and Gonzalez Brothers Landscaping. This was not a unanimous vote, with Mayor Luis Gonzalez abstaining, because he is a principal with the landscaping company, and Vice Mayor Mark Senmartin voting against the ordinance.
Surprisingly, Ordinance 2021-07, which could establish strict irrigation restrictions within the Marathon city limits, was pulled from the agenda and will be brought back at a future meeting to allow a Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority spokesperson to present their rationale for approval.
The current language in the ordinance is very restrictive and could affect forms of irrigation ranging from public parks and athletic fields, all the way down to individual homeowner properties. If approved as submitted, the ordinance would have made it unlawful for any person to irrigate their property with potable water except during approved hours.
Councilman John Bartus provided an update of the intergovernmental task force meeting conducted via Zoom to review lobster mini-season concerns for this year. Bartus reported this county-wide coalition, comprised of 31 people from county and city law enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and dive operators, has asked the Florida Department of Transportation to help the city manage the influx of traffic, particularly along stretches of U.S. 1.
Bartus said the task force has approached FDOT about installing more electronic messaging signs to communicate mini-season bag limits and to encourage responsible handling of trash.
They are also looking to follow the lead of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, which is working on a brochure to be distributed at grocery stores and other locations, outlining mini-season laws and potential punishments. The task force also discussed increasing the FWC lobster stamp fee.
Finally, the council meeting opened with a discussion brought up by Councilman Dan Zieg regarding the city’s frustration in obtaining financial documents from Baptist Health South Florida.
The city needs these financials, as well as a presentation from Baptist Health, two weeks ahead of the council’s April 13 meeting. Marathon will need to adopt an ordinance by May 1 to either opt in or out of the county’s special taxing district, and it will need to have two hearings on whichever ordinance the council decides to pass before the May 1 deadline for transmittal to the county. The first hearing will be on April 13; the second likely at a special call meeting on April 27.
The special taxing district that residents voted to approve in 2018 is for partial funding of the rebuilding of Fishermen’s Community Hospital, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron spoke about the importance of having both a viable community hospital in the Middle Keys as well as the need for these detailed financials, which were provided in March 2020 but not again since.