MARATHON — Four candidates are vying for two Marathon City Council seats in play in this November’s election. They are Lynny Thompson, Trevor Wofsey, Greg Coldiron and incumbent Luis Gonzalez.
Seats are at-large, meaning that the top two vote-getters will be elected to those open seats.
Qualifying ended at noon Aug. 10. Early voting begins Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29. Election day is Nov. 2. and is considered an off voting year in Monroe County. Only Marathon and the city of Layton are holding elections, which typically reduces voter turnout.
This week, the Free Press is profiling Lynny Thompson, who will appear on the ballot as Jody “Lynny” Del Gaizo. This multi-named council candidate admits that could be confusing for some.
“Lynny is my middle name and my grandfather always called me that,” she explained. “I always disliked my first name Jody. I thought it was a boy’s name. And I acquired the Thompson last name from my stepfather.”
This self-described workaholic has lived in Marathon since 1971, via both Ipswitch, Massachusetts and York, Maine. She graduated from Marathon High School in 1982 as vice president of her class and earned a scholarship to Florida Keys Community College to focus on pre-law.
“My grandma was a pretty successful lawyer in Massachusetts and since her love for fishing is what got me to the Keys, I thought I’d go that route,” she said.
Thompson has enjoyed a successful career in numerous aspects of the hospitality industry, from owning restaurants with her family to working at local resorts. Currently, she is a licensed real estate agent with Key Colony Beach Realty. She credits Karen Farley Wilkinson for her start and success in the business.
She learned at a young age that saving money would be the path to future success, which has allowed her to invest in affordable, long-term rental properties and businesses. Her grandfather helped her save and invest when she was still a teenager, telling her, “If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always have what you’ve always had.”
Because Thompson grew up here, she clearly considers the Keys home and she’s hoping that longevity will help her.
“I won’t be anyone’s puppet,” she said. “I have my own mind, and while I may not be able to spontaneously act because I have much to learn, I am a fast learner and will always act in the best interests of the locals.”
She said her love for island living is the driving force behind her desire to serve on the Marathon City Council.
“We have overgrown a bit. Never I thought I’d live long enough to see how much growth has happened here,” she said. She says that good people are being pushed out and she has had family and friends leave because they can’t afford to live here.
Thompson says she is committed to making smart and ethical decisions for the community, recognizing there’s a need for balance between full-time resident and tourist needs. She speaks passionately about giving voters a greater voice on the ballot and allowing everyone a fair opportunity to decide what’s best for the city.
“There are five (council) people making all the decisions for Marathon,” she said. “If we place more things on the ballot, people will feel they have a voice.”
Thompson said she never realized how many people were angry with the city, which is another reason she decided to run for office.
“Many locals are upset with some of the decisions,” she said.
Thompson’s priorities include better managing growth, saying the city building department should be issuing permits more quickly. She admits she doesn’t know all the background, but maintains it’s not an equitable system currently. Thompson said she is a patient person, but “if the sink is clogged, you’ve got to unclog it.”
She also believes vacation rentals need to be better managed by the city.
“They all have to be licensed and coded legally. Plus, the garbage is all over Sombrero Road and on Grassy Key,” she said. “I know I can’t change some of the rules, but owners need to stress to vacationers to clean up after themselves.”
Thompson holds a position on the Middle and Lower Keys Association of Realtors and is chair of the Outreach Committee. She is a supporter of FIRM (Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe) and has been a volunteer for local fundraisers and Habitat for Humanity and a mentor for Take Stock in Children.
As of Aug. 15, she had raised $6,700 in financial support for her campaign, according to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office.
Next week, the Free Press will profile candidate Trevor Wofsey.