MARATHON — Two Marathon City Council seats are in play in this November’s election. Seats are at-large, meaning that regardless of the number of candidates, the top two vote-getters will be elected to those open seats.
Mail-in ballots were sent out on Sept. 23. Early voting runs from Oct. 18 through Oct. 29. Election day is Nov. 2.
Lynny Thompson, Greg Coldiron, Trevor Wofsey and incumbent Luis Gonzalez were provided with four questions by the Florida Keys Free Press. This is a compilation of their answers to the first question.
Q: What is ONE aspect of your candidacy (skills, knowledge, abilities, etc.) that you believe separates you from your challengers and would be critical to the council’s success?
Lynny Thompson (appearing as Jody “Lynny” Del Gaizo on the ballot)
“I feel that critical to the council’s success is five members working together for the betterment of the whole community and its visitors. Working as one unit synergistically.
“What separates me is that I don’t have a special interest; I have an interest in the whole community. My skills stem from community relationships, seeing the transition and growth of Marathon for over 40-plus years.
“Walking alongside the workforce and working just as hard to understand their wants and needs. Understanding reasonable and affordable housing, since I rent to our local commercial fisherman and hospitality staff. I too rent and am saving for a home.
“Being a small business owner has helped me be a leader and a team player. I’m very diversified and affiliated with locals throughout the Keys.”
Greg Coldiron
“Marathon can be the best small town in Florida. Marathon is a business. Marathon should be efficient, cost effective and user friendly. Our community would be best served if experienced, successful businesspeople are elected to the council. I have extensive business and leadership skills.
“Marathon needs people with proven business skills. Leadership is the most important. You must inspire and motivate people. You must be compassionate and try to understand people’s needs.
“Tell me what you want me to do — I will listen to you. Being retired, I have the time to give full attention to our community’s needs. I will consider all possible solutions to our problems and will submit solutions to my fellow council members and the city manager.
“With good leadership, Greg Coldiron can be part of our solution and make a difference in Marathon and your life.”
Trevor Wofsey
“Every day I stop at about 700 homes and businesses around this town. I see a lot of people. It’s part of my job.
“Most people do not listen to as many residents as I do. I hear their complaints, their issues, and I hear their questions. The most common theme is that the council is out of touch with the concerns of the folks who live and work here.
“I will represent those who feel no one is listening. We will work together to make this town family-friendly again. Nothing we will do on the council is as important as listening to the needs and concerns of our residents and putting policies in place to address those issues.
“I was listening to residents and businesspeople every day before I was running for council, and I’ll continue to listen when I’m on the council.”
Luis Gonzalez
“I have been involved in community service in the city of Marathon for the last 34 years. This has given me the ability to make a positive impact and a difference in my community. I am passionate about our city and its residents.
“I have also been a small business owner for the last 25 years. I am currently finishing my first term on the City Council as mayor. All of this gives me not only the experience, but also the perspective to know the difference between the running of a city and operating a business. In the private sector, you can pick and choose your customer base. As a municipal elected official, you are elected to represent all.”
