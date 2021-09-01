MARATHON — Four candidates are vying for two Marathon City Council seats in play in this November’s election. They are Lynny Thompson, Trevor Wofsey, Greg Coldiron and incumbent Luis Gonzalez.
Seats are at-large, meaning that the top two vote-getters will be elected to those open seats.
Qualifying ended at noon Aug. 10. Early voting begins Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29. Election day is Nov. 2. and is considered an off voting year in Monroe County. Only Marathon and the city of Layton are holding elections, which typically reduces voter turnout.
This week, the Free Press is profiling Trevor Wofsey, a U.S. Postal Service city letter carrier for the past 16 years and a Keys resident for 21 years.
Wofsey is originally from Long Island, New York, and graduated from Key West High School, marrying wife Paige, also a letter carrier, at Sombrero Beach.
“This is all new to me,” he said of running for elected office. “When you work 50- to 60-hour weeks like I have for the past couple of years, there’s not much time for anything but family and a bit of gardening. At work, you do your job; at home I spend it with my wife and two children.”
When asked how he would manage serving on the council if elected, he said he has received his postmaster’s blessing and the post office will work with him.
So far, Wofsey has not raised any campaign money and acknowledges he entered the race somewhat late, so “his affairs are not completely in order.” He added that he’s not begging for contributions but has been working on it and has money promised. He said he’ll go door to door if he has to in order to raise support.
Wofsey said he wants to be the voice of the common people in Marathon. He believes some current council members don’t share that vision.
“I want to show locals there’s someone on the council who has the working-class people’s interests at heart,” he said. “I realized if you don’t stand up, you don’t have a voice. You have to try to be informed.”
Wofsey served on the town’s Code Board for two to three years until the council disbanded it to go with special magistrate to decide local code enforcement cases. He remembers former Marathon Mayor Dick Ramsay telling him to do what’s best for the people and that motivates him. Wofsey said he believes fines aren’t always necessary and the Code Board should be in place to help fix a problem, but many times it becomes just a punitive body.
He said people struggle to find good paying jobs and housing and also said the city needs to do more to encourage affordable and workforce housing that is truly affordable.
He feels the city has done better than most county communities supporting affordable housing construction, but additional oversight is needed to make sure affordable housing units go to qualified people.
“We have a great community. A lot of people step up and go above and beyond. I just wish there was more of it,” Wofsey said. “Unfortunately, some locals who rent in Marathon have their houses sold out from under them, and when they try to find new housing, they’re unable to and its disruptive to the family”.
Wofsey also says vacation rentals are a big concern and that the city’s quality of life is altered when rules are not being enforced. He understands code enforcement is understaffed but says if rules were enforced, it would improve the situation.
Wofsey supports spending city money on projects for locals, including a community pool. He said his 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter, like most middle-class family’s children who don’t have access to a pool, would really benefit. He understands there are associated costs but doesn’t believe raising taxes to fund maintenance and safety would be necessary.
“We’re getting taxed for the sewers and the hospital, but I see the city nickel-and-diming the rest of us. We can afford a pool. We need to give something back to the people,” he said.
Wofsey says he doesn’t really align himself with any current council member, except perhaps Luis Gonzalez. He feels most of the other council members “live in a different world” than him.
Wofsey acknowledges that the learning curve is going to be a challenge, especially next year when four of the five council members will be new. He’s hopeful the current council does its best to bring the new people along.
Next week, the Free Press will profile candidate Greg Coldiron.