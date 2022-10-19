MARATHON — Nine Marathon residents seek to serve their city on their elected council. The candidates were given a week to answer four queries. The responses are presented in the order received. Here are the candidates’ replies to the first two questions; responses may have been edited for length. Next week, the candidates’ responses to the next two queries will be shared. The election is Nov. 8 and the four highest vote-getter winners will take the oath of office at the Nov. 15 Marathon City Council meeting.
Question 1. Why are you running and why should a voter choose you over an opponent?
Richard Tamborrino: As a former media publisher and a successful business leader, I have many skills few of my opponents possess. This is an important election for Marathon. Eighty percent of the council could turn over. It’s an opportunity for voters to elect candidates like myself who will meet community needs for at least the next three years. Marathon needs a council composed of smart, articulate, visionary thinkers, those who will focus on the significant, serious and complex issues facing this city, including potential future litigation. These issues didn’t magically appear overnight and won’t get fixed overnight either. I spent 35 years in the newspaper industry with the last seven years as a publisher in the Keys before retiring almost two years ago. I always considered the newspaper industry to be a form of public service. So, running for public office is the next natural step. I understand city issues. I know where the breakdowns within certain city departments exist. And I have specific action plans to address those.
James Michael Leonard: Focus and energize Marathon’s locals. Get them involved. Listen to them. They are the backbone of our city. I am deeply invested in Marathon. I love our community and if we are not careful, the Marathon we know and love will soon be history. The time has come for a change in direction. We cannot repair the past; therefore, we must focus on the future. My age brings 55 years of a successful family life as well as a successful business and community service career, which provide me with experience, leadership and wisdom. My wife and I have five children and five grandchildren. Remember one council member cannot do it alone. It takes working together as a team to effect change. I served on Marathon’s Code Board and Planning Commission for three years each and have almost five years of experience working with the county as a Value Tax Board member. Thus, I will not need a learning curve. I have well-researched ideas that may solve Marathon’s workforce and affordable housing issues, greatly improve code and vacation rentals enforcement, and years of experience with strategic/infrastructure planning. I have been preparing for this opportunity and I have pledged my support to the locals.
Kenny Matlock: I am a true local. My family moved to the Keys 175 years ago. I love it here. I want my daughter to want to live here when she grows up. I am running for Marathon City Council because I do not like the direction Marathon is headed. We need someone who will stand up against corruption, who cannot be swayed by money or donations, and who brings common sense solutions to the table. We need to spend tax dollars as if we had to earn it ourselves. I bring a fresh, creative outlook on how we can accomplish these things.
Jeff Smith: My love for our community and the place I call home is why I chose to raise my children in Marathon. I decided to run for City Council in the hopes of preserving that feeling. Marathon is my hometown where I have served our community in various capacities over my 45 years of residency. My sister and I grew up in a working-class home on Grassy Key as the children of a schoolteacher. I am a proud graduate of San Pablo School and Marathon High School. After venturing out to New Orleans to attend college, I came home to Marathon where I worked as a bank executive and raised my daughters, Jessica and Rebekah. My education consists of a B.A. in economics from Tulane University in addition to attending the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Delaware. Marathon has pressing issues to address in the next few years and experienced leadership is required to minimize the impacts on our community. My experience with affordable housing groups coupled with my service as chairman of the Marathon Planning Commission gives me significant insights into the housing issues facing our community and opportunities to implement policies which address the problem.
Wayne Quarberg: I see an opportunity to use the skills I have accumulated over my lifetime to serve the city of Marathon. My leadership, communication and organizational skills may be my best assets. This will improve interaction between Marathon residents and the city. It also will help bring the city staff closer together as a team.
Robyn Still: I run on a platform of honesty, openness and integrity. My goal is to continue to bring these things to council. I was appointed to the Marathon City Council in February 2022. Having already served the community since my appointment to the council, I am able to hit the ground running. I retired from a 22-year career in law enforcement. I hold a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in justice and security. I have spent my adult life in public service. My experiences give me the ability to ensure open and respectful communication, letting everyone affected by important decisions have their voice heard. I always have made it a priority to further educate myself so I could be more efficient and effective. I will continue to do this. I am in Leadership Monroe County, Class XXX. From this, I will build important, lasting relationships making me a better leader for Marathon. I want residents to trust me as one of their elected officials and know I am working as hard for them as I do for my family. I understand hard work and I understand living paycheck to paycheck. I am an everyday, working resident.
Kevin Macaulay: I am running for Marathon City council because I genuinely enjoy being of service to others and the environment. As a long-term, working-class resident, I am in tune to the needs and wants of the locals and am willing to work hard and put those needs ahead of my own in order to make Marathon a more prosperous and enjoyable place to live for everyone. As a coral ecologist and professional research scientist for more than 15 years, I have the skills and abilities to understand large scale and complex problems and craft solutions based on facts, equity and common sense.
Gerald Lynn Landry: I am running for Marathon City Council because I love this community. The city is facing unprecedented times as we approach buildout and the loss of the affordable allocations. We need to fight to bring those allocations back to the city and find other avenues to bring more affordable allocations to Marathon. The vacation rental industry has grown exponentially in the last few years, and we need to have better enforcement of our ordinances. I am a 32-year resident of Marathon. My wife and I have raised two children here, and both make their home in Marathon. I have been in the construction industry for 30 years and have ran several successful businesses in Marathon. I have served for the last nine years on the Marathon Planning Commission. I will use the knowledge I have gained to better serve the residents of Marathon. I love this community and would be grateful for your support to serve as one of your next council members.
Ingrid Tyree: Through running for Marathon City Council, I will be working toward city transparency, finding solutions for our infrastructure issues and creating a tighter budget on nonessential spending. Most importantly, I will fight for our local small businesses and local work force. A vote for Ingrid is a vote for community.
Question 2. What have you contributed — in terms of service or work — to Marathon or the Keys? (Of what are you proud?)
Tamborrino: I’ve served the Keys and Marathon for seven years as a media publisher for the Keynoter/Miami Herald and for the Key West Citizen. I have developed new publications, one called Unwind magazine, which won a state award for best new publication. I’ve implemented changes in how the newspapers went to market, system changes, reshaped departments and leveraged talent. When I took over the Key West Citizen in 2018, the company was in dire need of new direction. Within 14 months, I had streamlined systems, reshaped staffing and made the media group profitable again.
Leonard: I am most proud of work I did following Hurricane Irma, which destroyed Fishermen’s Hospital. I was the chair of the Fishermen’s Hospital Foundation, a position I held until October 2021. I, along with campaign chair Jim Rifkin [and others], led the foundation’s capital campaign which raised $16.5 million in less than three years from a community that was devastated by Irma. Almost four years to the day [after the destruction], we held the ribbon-cutting for the new Fishermen’s Hospital. I have never been so proud of our community. I also have enjoyed being a mentor for Take Stock in Children. I mentored Ayden Childs for three years, who is now a senior at the University of Florida, and we remain close. My current student is a fantastic young man who knows more as a high school freshman than I did as a senior at Ohio State. I am also proud of my volunteer service and financial contributions to our local charities and being named winner of the Henry Flagler Settler Award in the 2019 Best of Marathon. Finally, I love being a volunteer coach for the Marathon golf team and pinch myself watching my sixth grade grandson play on the team. What a thrill it is for me.
Matlock: I served on a nonprofit board for six years locally and was successful in our fight against corruption there. I have been a small business owner for 15 years and know the value of hard-earned money. I have put on local fundraisers with the Shriners and Monroe Marauders, which is a military-based nonprofit organization.
Smith: Service work is a value instilled by my parents who passionately believed in giving back to your community. I began my service work with Habitat of Humanity of the Middle Keys raising funds and constructing the first Habitat home in our city. That project is where I learned stucco is an art. We worked three years constructing the home while getting to know the family. I watched them prosper and the mother went on to work at Johns Hopkins as a nurse while the daughter remains in the home and is a schoolteacher in our community. I then assisted Habitat in developing a funding program using tax credits that facilitate faster build times and served as president of the organization. I am graduate of Leadership Monroe County Class IV and a mentor for Take Stock in Children. I served as president of the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce and Florida Keys Land & Sea Trust. I volunteered my time to serve on many workforce housing committees for both the city of Marathon and Monroe County including chairing the Monroe County Affordable Housing Committee and Community Advisory Task Force. I served as chairman of the Marathon Planning Commission.
Quarberg: I have been extremely active in protecting our marine resources. We were a big part of the team that put the first mooring balls on Sombrero Reef before the Keys became a National Marine Sanctuary. Recently, we have developed innovative ways to stop the coral disease that is currently destroying our coral reefs. Most proud: My time as first a Cub Scout and then a Boy Scout leader. I had the opportunity to positively affect the direction of several of Marathon’s young men.
Still: My current role as Marathon City councilwoman is one of my greatest achievements as well as my greatest responsibility. I consider governance of our community the highest level of responsibility one can achieve. I am the chair of the board of directors for the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce. I am a board member for Presents in Paradise. I am an active member of the Rotary Club of Marathon, with involvement in the Marathon Interact Club. Last year I became a Take Stock in Children mentor and am proud to continue with my mentee as she enters high school. I am a current member of Zonta and a past board member.
Macaulay: I am immensely proud of my research and the work I have contributed to protecting and preserving the coral reef. The reef is the true economic engine of the Keys and we will have very little economy left without it. In my most recent project, our research lab saved more than 4,500 old-growth corals from certain extinction due to Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease. This work is ongoing and of the utmost import to our way of life here. In addition to my research successes, I am also a proud member of Rotary Club of Marathon and have had the opportunity to take part in many service projects including rebuilding Rotary Children’s Park, Fourth of July celebrations, raising money for scholarships for local children and countless others. I hope to be able to continue and expand on this type of public service if elected.
Landry: I have been actively involved through the years as a coach and referee, as well as running programs with the Marathon Youth Club. I also have coached AYSO soccer, club soccer and high school soccer. I have been an active fundraiser for the youth of this community. I am one of the founding members of the Marathon High School Booster Club. I was also a volunteer builder of the original Rotary Park. Youth is a vital part of this community and I would work to find ways to keep families in Marathon.
Tyree: I love our local people. I contribute every chance I get. When COVID hit, my husband and I had a discreet grocery program. I would only ask for an address and how many were in the family and drop off groceries to homes. We ran a rock recovery program and still do. Anywhere from 50 to 200 rocks were painted each time. Children run around town looking for the rocks. When they find one, they would get a gift card to various restaurants and stores in town. We continue to run the program because the smile on a child’s face is priceless. I have been working with our homeless for the last three years. When there’s a need, we jump right in. We are our brother’s keeper after all.