MARATHON — Nine Marathon residents seek to serve their city on their elected council. The candidates were given a week to answer four queries. The responses are presented in the order received. Here are the candidates’ replies to the first two questions; responses may have been edited for length. Next week, the candidates’ responses to the next two queries will be shared. The election is Nov. 8 and the four highest vote-getter winners will take the oath of office at the Nov. 15 Marathon City Council meeting.

Question 1. Why are you running and why should a voter choose you over an opponent?