MARATHON — Less than a week after being arrested, newly elected Marathon City Councilman Trevor Wofsey has resigned.
Wofsey was arrested Monday, Jan. 3, on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. He sent the city of Marathon a resignation letter on Friday.
“The last few days have been some of the most difficult of my life. And while I have let many of my friends and constituents down, right now my initial priorities will be focused on my family and my health for the foreseeable future,” Wofsey wrote. “With this in mind, and in the best interest of the community I love and serve, I will be stepping down from the Marathon City Council effective immediately.
“I will seek out the help that I need while facing my mistakes and learning from them as I move forward. I am embarrassed that my actions have resulted in unwanted attention brought to my family. Because of this, please know that I am not looking for sympathy or understanding for my inexcusable actions, but I do ask the public to respect my family’s privacy during this difficult time.”
The Marathon City Council has 30 days from Wofsey’s resignation to approve a replacement with majority vote. The replacement must be a registered voter in Florida and a resident of Marathon.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Wofsey after his wife accused him of slapping her “with an open palm to the left ear causing superficial injuries,” the sheriff’s office arrest report stated.
The arresting deputy responded to the home at 650 60th St., Gulf, at about 10 p.m. in reference to a domestic altercation in progress, the arrest report stated.
Upon his arrival, the deputy found Trevor Wofsey outside screaming in his underwear, stating his wife punched him in the face while he was sleeping, the arrest report stated. The deputy advised Trevor Wofsey to step away so he could speak with his wife and he went back inside the residence.
The deputy asked Paige Wofsey what occurred, and she stated her husband was passed out on the couch from consuming alcohol. She said she heard her husband’s phone receive a text message, so she checked it, the arrest report stated.
Paige Wofsey told the deputy the text was from a woman and the conversation between her husband and the woman was romantic in nature. She said she pushed on her husband’s stomach and told him to wake up. She confronted about the text and he became upset.
She attempted to text the female, but her husband began fighting her for the phone and open-palm slapped her in the left ear with his right hand, the report stated. She said the hit to her ear ripped out two of her earrings. She said the argument continued as her husband took her cellphone, and they began fighting over the phones, the arrest report stated.
Paige Wofsey stated the argument continued into the hallway where Trevor Wofsey pushed her up against the wall, causing several scratches on her arm. Paige Wofsey said their son attempted to push them apart and was shoved by Trevor Wofsey, the arrest report stated.
Deputies booked Trevor Wofsey into jail on a misdemeanor count of battery. Wofsey, a postal worker, was elected to the Marathon City Council in November.