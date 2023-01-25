Mariner Place

A moving truck is shown at Mariner Place on March 3, 2022, the final day for residents to leave the building by order of the city of Marathon.

 RICHARD TAMBORRINO/Contributed

MARATHON — City officials are being particularly proactive in the recertification of aging buildings and expect to have issued 100 notice of inspection letters by the end of the year.

Back in July 2021, the Surfside condo collapse tragedy in Miami-Dade County resonated strongly with the Marathon City Council, prompting almost immediate reaction toward reviewing the city’s building re-inspection policies.

rtamborrino123@gmail.com