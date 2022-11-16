MARATHON — Lynn Landry, Robyn Still, Jeff Smith and Kenny Matlock were elected to the Marathon City Council from among the nine residents who ran for office. Those who got the nod are excited to get to work.
Landry, who has lived in the Keys for 30 years, garnered the most votes — 1,671, and said the experience was exciting. “I’m glad the campaigning part is over and I’m ready to get into the service aspect.” He said he thinks voters delivered a vote for stability. “Electing [incumbent] Still along with new voices brings a different look to council. It’s a result that’s good for the city. Three of us had similar platforms, but one had different views. Diversity and debate is good, and I look forward to building consensus.”
Landry’s first priority is getting government back to running as a service.
“That’s something we need to work on,” he said. “We need to be responsive to our residents. We need to strive to do the best we can do, seek to grow and be better.”
Still, who was chosen by council in February to complete the term of a councilman, was in the Everglades with no cellular service on election eve. She was with Leadership Monroe County, which exposes prospective leaders within the Florida Keys to leadership characteristics and widely-varied facets of the Keys, including the environment as represented by the Everglades.
She had served on council since Feb. 8. “I think the voters were looking for some new faces. They’re ready for change.” She believed residents listened at candidate forums and read newspapers that featured candidates’ views.
Still’s primary goals are to continue focusing on illegal rentals and finding a way to have more affordable housing — “something that will help working families” as well as continue to insist on “home rule.”
She believes officials in Tallahassee need to recognize the Keys are a unique area.
“We don’t have land like in Jacksonville,” she offered as an example. “We need to educate those in [state government].”
She said that after she was appointed to Marathon Council, the very next day she was on a bus at 4 a.m. headed to the airport and Tallahassee for Florida Keys Day, where elected officials mingle with other politicians, their staff and lobbyists, which gave her perspective.
Still also hopes people find her approachable. At the end of council meetings, Still has encouraged phone calls and emails. “Reach out to us. I want to know [residents’] concerns,” she said. She added she looks forward to working effectively with the new council, staff and residents.
Also elected were Smith with 1,500 votes and Matlock with 1,246.
Smith said he was encouraged by the strong voter turnout reflecting an engaged constituency. “I believe the common message of focusing on the city as service, accessibility and accountability resonated with voters as all the winning candidates expressed those platforms. The voters chose long-term community members focused on the issues impacting community character such as code enforcement and vacation rentals, entrusting locals to respond to these impacts.”
Smith hopes to accomplish continued engagement with voters by bringing back a second monthly meeting structured as an open workshop on topics identified during the election cycle as most important to the community. “Improved community outreach is required to properly serve the community,” he said.
Matlock, whose family roots comprise 175 years in the Keys, said, “I say no BS, only honesty. I call things what they are. I’ve gone after corruption and things our city has done. We need a city that works for the public, not developers and special interests. We need to cater to locals, not tourism. We need different viewpoints. We’re all different, but we all want what’s best for our city.”
Missing out on a seat on council were candidates James Michael Leonard, Kevin Macaulay, Richard Tamborrino, Wayne Quarberg and Ingrid Tyree.
The top vote-getters are to join incumbent Luis Gonzalez, first elected in November 2018, on council. Still, Landry and Smith are to serve three-year terms while Matlock is to fill the remainder of the two-year term of Trevor Wofsey’s seat. This was determined by Matlock having the least amount of votes among the four winners.
Gonzalez said the election was a win-win. He appreciated the qualifications and expertise of the nine candidates “who know our community and have served on many different boards ... very active folks.” He said he looks forward to working with Still again who has “taken every opportunity the past several months to learn and grow” as well as the newly-elected officials.
The officials are to replace councilmen John Bartus, Steven Cook and Dan Zieg who had served the maximum amount of time as specified in the city charter.
The new council was to take the oath of office at the council meeting set for Nov. 15.
Voters cast 10,253 ballots in the incorporated city of Marathon, which extends from the east end of the Seven Mile Bridge to the west end of Tom’s Harbor Bridge.