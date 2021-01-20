MARATHON — The Marathon City Council last week agreed to create a hybrid model for ruling on code enforcement cases and postpone a vote on a trash receptacle ordinance to next month.
It also approved the Coco Plum bridge projects and a kayak ramp on Grassy Key to move forward this month. Rotary Park is to receive a facelift as well.
The council voted in favor of a hybrid model for code enforcement cases in which residents have the option to choose between a code board made up of their neighbors or a law-school trained special magistrate.
The vote was split with Mayor Luis Gonzalez and Councilmen John Bartus and Dan Zieg in favor of the hybrid model. Zieg said 80% to 90% of cases are resolved before ever coming to the magistrate. Bartus said the city’s incorporation movement two decades ago had a code board comprised of citizens among its most desired goals, but a hybrid system would be the “best of both worlds.”
Vice Mayor Mark Senmartin, however, said a magistrate ensures the process is objective, and that prior to the magistrate when the city used a board, the code system was broken and the city fixed it with the impartial magistrate.
“I just don’t see the added expense [of a code board],” he said. “Out of 12 scheduled meetings in 2016-2017, half were canceled and there was only one meeting in both 2016 and 2017 at which all seven board members were present.”
But, he and Councilman Steven Cook were outvoted. Cook said a code board is an extra layer of government and not efficient. After asking if the system is broken and City Manager George Garrett saying no, he quipped, “Then, by all means, let’s not fix it.”
Regarding the trash can retrieval ordinance, Cook said the 6 p.m. retrieval of cans from the road on collection day may be too restrictive and 24 hours seems more reasonable.
The rest of the council agreed the law’s verbiage needed more tweaking. Senmartin especially was concerned about government overreach when only properties along one road are problematic, namely Sombrero Beach Road, he said.
The council rejected the lowest bid on a park office at Community Park. Sea Tech of the Florida Keys Inc. bid $388,895, which worked out to about $357 per square foot, and the council found that “outrageous for a stick-built” building. The project is to be re-let for proposals.
The council also heard several department reports.
Building Official Noe Martinez said in December the building department issued 228 permits and in 13 days performed 501 inspections — “a pretty good average.”
Marathon’s sheriff Capt. Don Hiller in his report said over the past five years, Monroe County’s crime has been reduced by 50%. Marathon again leads the county with overall performance of clearing cases at 50.5%, he said, and he compared that success rate to the national average of 24%.
Hiller’s report also said the marine unit has been busy working with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard on issues in Boot Key Harbor. Several violent crimes, including a murder, have occurred in the non-buoy area of the harbor. A joint task force was formed and issued notices for derelict vessels, sanitation violations and other violations. Numerous citations have been issued.
The council heard a presentation from Kimberly Mathews on the new 17,000-square-foot, two-story $5.8 million Marathon Public Library and Adult Education Center built to Category 5 hurricane standards and funded through the county’s one-cent infrastructure tax.